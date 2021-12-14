Does Aaron Rodgers really own the Chicago Bears?

Aaron Rodgers and the Chicago Bears have a love/hate relationship. The Bears and their fans love to hate Rodgers because he owns a 22-5 record against their team since 2005, and Rodgers loves that they hate him for it. No other opponent in the NFC North has a more dismal record against him than the Chicago Bears (Aaron Rodgers is 15-10 against the Minnesota Vikings and 18-5 against the Detroit Lions).

Aaron Rodgers definitely owns the Bears on the field

In their first meeting this season in Week 6, Aaron Rodgers beat the Chicago Bears 24-14 and exclaimed, "I own you!" The proclamation only added fuel to the burning fire between the reigning NFL MVP and the Bears' fanbase.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter With Sunday night’s performance, Aaron Rodgers now has acquired an even greater share of the Chicago Bears, per sources. With Sunday night’s performance, Aaron Rodgers now has acquired an even greater share of the Chicago Bears, per sources.

Rodgers currently has a 6-game winning streak against Chicago after last night’s 45-30 win on Sunday Night Football. The singular domination of one NFL franchise by a quarterback carries trash talking from both sides and is a fun part of the sport for the players and the fans.

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes Aaron Rodgers threw 300 yards and 4 touchdowns after this happened Aaron Rodgers threw 300 yards and 4 touchdowns after this happened https://t.co/V76ap9Gzl2

The Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers are the most heated rivals in the NFL. Their history goes all the way back to the early 1920s during the nascent years of professional football in the United States. In fact, the Bears franchise began in 1920 and currently owns the all-time wins record at 781 total wins. The franchise to have the second-most total wins? Green Bay Packers. The team began in 1921, and their total wins now sit at 779.

Before the Brett Favre era in the early 1990s, the Chicago Bears had a substantial lead over every other team in the NFL for total wins. Favre had 160 total wins in his career with the Green Bay Packers (not including the other teams he played for like the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings), and Aaron Rodgers has 136 total wins in his career (all with the Packers).

So between the two legendary Packers quarterbacks, their 296 combined wins as starting QBs for Green Bay have helped the team bridge the wide gap where the Packers are just 8 wins behind the Bears on the all-time wins list.

It’s not just hyperbole to say that Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears with his stellar 22-5 record. For comparison, Brett Favre had a 23-13 record against the Bears, which is not terrible, but it’s not quite “owning” the NFC North rivals either. Depending on what happens this offseason, Aaron Rodgers might have more chances to add to that record and help the Packers overtake their longtime rivals as the winniest football franchise in history.

