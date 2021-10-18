Watch: Aaron Rodgers tells Bears fans "I still own you" after scoring TD

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears has been a rivalry for the ages. The Chicago Bears' nemesis over the last decade has been quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In fact, when Aaron Rodgers was a hold-out this summer, Chicago Bears fans were excited at the possibility of not having to face Aaron Rodgers twice each season.

On Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers traveled to Soldier Field for the first matchup between both teams of the 2021 NFL season. And, after the actions of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it seems that this rivalry is bound to get even fiestier than ever.

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers ignites rivalry with Bears fans after touchdown

With four minutes and thirty seconds left on the clock in Sunday's divisional matchup between the Packers and Bears, quarterback Aaron Rodgers pump faked and then rushed for a four-yard touchdown to extend Green Bay's lead.

After running to the end zone, Aaron Rodgers proceeded to do a touchdown celebration. Of course he included his trademark 'discount double check' move and looked directly at the Bears fans in the stands, yelling, "I Still Own You." Rodgers was then surrounded by teammates, celebrating his touchdown.

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 24-14 to advance to 4-1 on the season. The Bears now drop to 3-2 and are 1-1 with Justin Fields as the official starting quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers didn't have a particulary spectacular performance on Sunday. He was 17/23 with 195 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. The fact that the Bears defense held Rodgers to under 200 passing yards, which is a tough feat.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter

“I STILL OWN YOU!” Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans 🍿 (via @NFL “I STILL OWN YOU!” Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans 🍿 (via @NFL)

https://t.co/PacXCtnqaC

If Aaron Rodgers does in fact leave the Green Bay Packers after this season, this may have been his last visit to Soldier Field. And, with that touchdown celebration, Chicago Bears fans surely won't forget that. The reigning NFL MVP started the 2021 NFL season slow, which many speculated could happen after not appearing and preseason games. But Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers seem to have found a rhythm, keeping them atop the NFC North division rankings.

Also Read

The Green Bay Packers are on a four-game winning streak after a Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Green Bay Packers will now play the Washington Football Team back at Lambeau Field next week. The Chicago Bears will travel to Raymond James Stadium to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar