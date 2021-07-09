5 strengths and weaknesses for the Chicago Bears heading into the 2021-22 season

The Chicago Bears are on their hands and knees begging Green Bay to acquiesce to the Aaron Rodgers situation. The Bears are clearly rebuilding their quarterback room after a failed Mitchell Trubisky experiment.

Surprisingly, the Bears have plenty of strengths to aid Justin Fields in 2021. Despite those strengths, there are some glaring issues on the roster. Here are five strengths and weaknesses for the Chicago Bears heading into 2021.

Chicago Bears strengths

#1 - Justin Fields

While Justin Fields is not expected to start in Week One, him being on the roster is a huge victory for the Bears. For the first time in years, if/when the starting quarterback disappoints, the Bears have a logical option behind the starter.

The Bears are setting themselves up for an exciting year no matter what. If Andy Dalton comes in and surprises with a playoff push, the Bears win. If he disappoints, the Bears also win because they get to fast-track their quarterback of the future.

Two rival starting QBs working out together? Jordan Love and Justin Fields (and Deshaun Watson) here, via their agent David Mulugheta. pic.twitter.com/GhJuZfbYmE — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 8, 2021

#2 - Andy Dalton has had success before

Andy Dalton was not always a bridge/backup quarterback who bounced around the league. At one point, he was leading an exciting new AFC team in the Cincinnati Bengals. From 2011 to 2018, Dalton threw for about twice as many touchdowns as interceptions in six of those seasons.

If he can play like that for the Bears, they will be in the playoff conversation most of the year and he may have a shot at holding off Justin Fields.

Allen Robinson has been one of the most reliable receivers in the league. In his last three seasons, he has earned more than 1,000 yards twice. 2020 was arguably the best season of his career in which he earned 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. Put simply, Justin Fields and Andy Dalton will love having him around.

Allen Robinson

#4 - Defense

The most consistent strength of the Chicago Bears in recent years has been their defense.

In 2020, the Bears had the 11th-best defense overall. In 2019, the Bears had the eighth-best defense overall. In 2018, the Bears had the third-best outfit in the league. The Bears are expected to have a strong defense for yet another season.

Khalil Mack is one of the best pass rushers in the league at the moment. In his last six seasons, Mack has earned at least 8.5 sacks every season. His best year came in 2018 when he had 12.5 sacks, an interception and a touchdown. The Bears are practically guaranteed another solid year or better from Mack in 2021.

Chicago Bears weaknesses

#1 - Quarterback instability

Quarterback transitions rarely go smoothly in the NFL. The bridge quarterback is usually frustrating to watch as the team drops in the power rankings. Eventually, the team gives in and sends the shiny new kid into the game. However, by this point, the season is usually out of reach.

#2 - Tight end

The Chicago Bears need help at tight end. Their top two players are Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham. Cole Kmet's 2020 season was lacking, to say the least. He earned 243 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jimmy Graham will turn 35 this year. Without a quick turnaround from Cole Kmet, this position could look entirely different in 2022.

#3 - One division title in ten seasons

The Bears are hoping for a great year. However, history shows that their ceiling is usually second in the division and entering the playoffs as a wild card.

A breakthrough with Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields seems extremely unlikely, even if Aaron Rodgers does not play for the Packers this season. Basically, teams stuck in a long period of mediocrity have a tough time overcoming their situations.

#4 - Packers are more likely to keep Aaron Rodgers in 2021

With each passing day, it seems increasingly likely that Rodgers will remain with the Green Bay Packers. His tacit approach to the offseason after wanting out seems to be a quiet realization that he has no choice but to play for the Packers or retire.

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is too close to hitting big career milestones - such as passing his mentor Brett Favre's record for career touchdown passes - to quit now. Bears fans will likely face No 12 for another season.

#5 - Rookie offensive left tackle

One of the most important positions to a quarterback is his left tackle. His left tackle blocks his blind side and protects him from surprise hits that could lead to injury or fumbles.

The Bears have a new left tackle in Teven Jenkins. As a second-round pick, Jenkins could turn out to be a good tackle. However, 2021 will be his rookie season.

He can be expected to whiff on blocks from time to time as he learns his position, which sets up trouble for Dalton and Fields this season.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha