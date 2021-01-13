Where will Justin Fields be drafted? | 2021 NFL Draft

Justin Fields sat on the sideline of the College Football National Championship getting comforted and consoled by teammates and coaches. It was probably the last game he will play for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Though losing the National Championship was clearly tough for Fields, becoming a top five pick in the 2021 NFL draft and immediately earning millions of dollars is certainly not a terrible consolation prize.

What a season for Justin Fields.



Gave it his all 👏

Justin Fields notes:

Fields was born on March 5, 1999 in Kennesaw, Georgia. He will be 21-years-old for the 2021 NFL season

After starting his college career at Georgia, Fields transferred to Ohio State after the emergence of Jake Fromm. In his two seasons as a starter, Fields has participated in four Bowl Games, including the 2021 CFP National Championship and two appearances in the Sugar Bowl.

Fields was a finalist for the 2019 Heisman Trophy, a 2x winner of the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, 2x winner of the Griese-Brees QB of the Year, 2x First-Team All-Big Ten, 2x Big Ten Champion and the 2019 Big Ten Championship MVP.

Fields was featured in the TV Show "QB1: Beyond the Lights," alongside other top recruits such as Tate Martell and Spencer Rattler.

Justin Fields stats:

In 2020, Fields completed 70.2% of his passes for 2,100 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, while throwing six interceptions. He will finish his three-year college career completing just under 70% of his passes, and totalling 67 touchdown passes and nine picks.

2021 NFL Draft fits:

Fields is jockeying with BYU standout Zach Wilson for the second-ranked QB on most draft boards. He would be a fit for every QB-needy team in the draft (aside from the Jacksonville Jaguars who will likely select Trevor Lawrence first overall).

Fields' mobility makes him an interesting fit for offenses looking to move to a more high paced and versatile attack.

Justin Fields drops this in the bucket for 6️⃣

Mock Draft Predictions:

After his strong showing in the College Football Playoff, Fields is likely to go second overall to the New York Jets in the 2021 draft. If the Jets choose Wilson, or another position entirely, Fields could be an asset many teams would trade up for.

In Sportskeeda's own mock, Fields is projected fifth overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

A CBS mock has Fields going 12th overall to the San Francisco 49ers, and Walter Football has him going second to the Jets.