NFL Rumor: Mitchell Trubisky will not return to the Bears in 2021

Chicago Bears' QB Mitchell Trubisky has had his ups and downs since being drafted by the team in 2017. But now it seems like the Bears will not look towards resigning Trubisky, unless they make a significant push into the playoffs.

In the 2020 off-season, the Bears had declined the fifth-year option on Trubisky's rookie contract. In retrospect, this move typically occurs when a team chooses not to give them an extension.

On the other hand, however, it could also mean that the Bears would like to give him a contract that wouldn't give Trubisky as much money as his fifth-year option did.

Kids are leaving the game today as die-hard Mitch Trubisky fans



pic.twitter.com/E5OlUbg1il — PFF (@PFF) January 10, 2021

Had the Bears taken the option, Trubisky would have made around $24.8 million in 2021. Considering the way he has been playing and was benched in Week 3 for Nick Foles, the option certainly wouldn't have been worth it.

Foles got the starting job in Week 4 and went 2-5 as the starter. Eventually, Trubisky was brought back in and was surprisingly able to lead the Bears on a three-game win streak, eventually giving them a playoff spot.

Is Trubisky the future for the Bears or another team?

There's no question why the Bears' organization declined the fifth-year option for Trubisky, as he simply has not been accurate in terms of performance. Trubisky's best year came in 2018, which was statistically the best season of his career under then new head coach Matt Nagy.

Since then, Trubisky has been on the downfall, with both his completion percentage and touchdown/interception ratio. His 2020 regular season campaign looked very similar to his rookie season and this could be due to Nagy's play calling.

Advertisement

If the Bears win this match, just watch Mitch Trubisky get a five year extension.



You know it's coming. — BungledTree (@UrinatingTree) January 10, 2021

It wouldn't be surprising if the Bears resign Trubisky, considering they will still have Foles as the backup for 2021. But if they do decide not to resign him, Foles certainly won't cut it for the Bears. As it is, Bears' fans are tired of seeing Trubisky play and want a veteran QB that isn't Foles to be brought to Chicago.