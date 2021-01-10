NFL Playoffs: Who will the Green Bay Packers play in the NFL playoffs?

Green Bay Packers finished the 2020 NFL Season with a record of (13-3) and was the number one see in the NFC. Green Bay will get to watch NFL Wild Card Playoff games from home.

Green Bay Packers received a first round bye in the 2021 NFL Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers will be well-rested for their home NFL Divisional Round Playoff matchup. Let's take a look at who they could potentially meet at home in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

2021 NFL Divisional Playoff Round: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers could meet either the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or Washington Football Team. The lowest seed that wins their NFL Wild Card Playoff game will head to Lambeau Field to meet the Packers. Green Bay Packers own the road to Super Bowl 55 in the NFC Playoff bracket.

Aaron Rodgers will look to continue his MVP type season in the NFL Playoffs. The Packers will only go as far as Rodgers takes them. Here is how the Green Bay Packers have played against the NFL teams they could potentially play.

Aaron Rodgers led the NFL in TD passes (48), completion percentage (70.7%) & passer rating (121.5) during the 2020 regular season.



Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers have beaten the Chicago Bears twice in the 2020 NFL regular season. They outscored the Bears 76-41, as Rodgers went on to throw for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions against Chicago. The Bears would have to go into New Orleans on Sunday and win on the road.

Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers are (4-1) against the Los Angeles Rams in the last five meetings. The most recent meeting between the two teams happened in the 2018 NFL Season. Los Angeles won that football game 29-27 against the Packers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers

In Week 6 of the 2020 NFL Season the Green Bay Packers traveled to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the only game that Aaron Rodgers struggled in this season. The Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers 38-10 in their Week 6 meeting.

Washington Football Team vs Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers are (3-2) against the Washington Football Team in their last five meetings. The most recent meeting was during the 2019 NFL Season. Green Bay won that meeting 20-15 at home. The last time the two teams met in the NFL Playoffs was in 2016, when the Green Bay Packers won the game 35-18.