Patrick Mahomes speaks about the possibility of Aaron Rodgers joining the AFC West

Aaron Rodgers' trade demand from the Green Bay Packers has been the top story in the NFL over the last month. The reigning NFL MVP now appears to have narrowed his list down to two teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos. Put simply, Aaron Rodgers appears to be eyeing a move to the AFC West.

If the quarterback moves to a team in the AFC West, he would have to face Patrick Mahomes at least twice every season. Aaron Rodgers has publicly expressed his indifference about the possibility of taking on the former NFL MVP twice every season.

However, Patrick Mahomes was a little more jubilant in his response in an interview with Bleacher Report via NFL.com:

"Obviously, it'd be awesome. To have that challenge ... two times a year, every single year would be a great, great opportunity. I mean, he's a heck of a football player. He's been doing it for a long time that I've watched play and learned a lot from. But definitely, if he came to the AFC West, it would just make it a little tougher for us, but we're up to the challenge."

Both quarterbacks are open to the challenge of batting for the division title. However, if Aaron Rodgers were to join the AFC West, the division would have two NFL MVP award winners and potentially a third in Justin Herbert.

How Justin Herbert fits

The Los Angeles Chargers have found their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, who exploded in his rookie season. He threw for 31 touchdowns and ten interceptions en route to winning the NFL Rookie of the Year award.

If Justin Herbert can maintain his current pace, Aaron Rodgers could potentially be facing four or six games per season against playoff-caliber football teams before even playing outside the division.

Justin Herbert

The AFC West if Aaron Rodgers goes to Denver

If Aaron Rodgers joins the Denver Broncos, the quarterback and his new team will look to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as kings of the division.

The Los Angeles Chargers will undoubtedly be competitive but will have to be content with third spot in the division standings. Lastly, the Las Vegas Raiders would finish fourth. Each of these teams could easily finish over .500 and be in the playoff conversation in December.

The Chargers finished 7-9 and the Raiders finished 8-8 last season. If the Broncos were to be boosted to over .500, the AFC West would be the best division in football during the 2021 football season.

The AFC West if Aaron Rodgers goes to Las Vegas

If Aaron Rodgers were to join the Las Vegas Raiders, they would be the favorites to lead the division alongside the Chiefs. The Chargers would still finish third.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos would be hung out to dry with two average quarterbacks in Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. Needless to say, they would be a relatively distant fourth.

