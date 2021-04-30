Will the disgruntled Aaron Rodgers play for the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL season?

The league is on its axis, slowly spinning into chaos as we wait for the 2021 NFL draft to commence. We're at the top of the iceberg, and the news coming in hot is reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is not happy with the Green Bay Packers.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the veteran quarterback is not just unhappy but is so disgruntled with the Packers that he has mentioned to a few people that he doesn't want to continue playing with the team.
The Packers have recently received calls from potential suitors for the dissatisfied quarterback. The most recent suitor was the San Francisco 49ers. Previously, the Packers had refused calls from other teams, but they would have to reevaluate if reports were to be believed.
Could Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers part ways?
Rodgers became frustrated with his team for various reasons, some of it originating when the Packers drafted young quarterback Jordan Love in the 2019 NFL draft. Green Bay decided to draft Love without consulting or even informing Rodgers before trading up to draft a quarterback with their first-round pick.
It wasn't far-fetched to assume that Rodgers' days in Green Bay were numbered. The Packers have been in dire need of improving and enhancing the skill positions around the quarterback but have not done so. At least not to a significant degree. And there have been rumors of resentment off and on since.
Green Bay is privy to how Rodgers feels. They seem to have attempted to ease some of the quarterback's feelings. They sent team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur to fly out on separate trips to be face-to-face with Rodgers at various points in the past couple of months.
Rodgers has not yielded this offseason, but neither have the Packers, who have made it clear they are not intent on trading Rodgers.
The 37-year-old has also entered a new stage in his personal life that could be affecting his feelings towards the Packers. Rodgers recently got engaged to actress Shailene Woodley.
Rodgers has also hosted the renowned family game "Jeopardy!" and enjoyed hosting the show. He went on to say that it would be amazing to become the full-time host of "Jeopardy!".
On draft night, the Packers' most prominent issue isn't who they land but whether they can retain the services of the three-time NFL MVP for next season.