Aaron Rodgers wants to land in Denver to beat Patrick Mahomes every year

Aaron Rodgers dropped a bombshell on the NFL Draft when he said he wanted out of Green Bay. Now, almost two weeks after the news broke, his options have appeared to have been narrowed down to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos. Today, it seems that Rodgers may be leaning towards the mountainous city.

Rich Eisen has said that Aaron Rodgers isn't afraid of being in the same division as Mahomes. Eisen had this to say on his show, according to Bro Bible:

“I heard he’d happily go to Denver because they’ve got the weapons. He doesn’t care that it’s in Mahomes’ division, he would actually love to personally beat Mahomes, he would love to send Mahomes to the Wildcard every single year. This is what I’ve been told.”

Aaron Rodgers could make Denver's offense the best in the league

Aaron Rodgers is correct: Denver has many weapons. Alongside wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick, Rodgers could do a lot of damage. However, the Denver Broncos also have speedy tight end Noah Fant and a decently complete running back Melvin Gordon III in addition to rookie Javonte Williams.

Packers potentially get Chad Kelly and Broncos potentially get Aaron Rodgers.



Not too bad. https://t.co/Sv4s5vLz93 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) May 10, 2021

The Broncos were hoping for an average quarterback to come in and use these weapons to elevate his play. However, with Rodgers, this offense could be better than what Patrick Mahomes has to work with in Kansas City.

Aaron Rodgers' offense in 2020 was ranked fifth overall, with mainly Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams on the team. With Aaron Rodgers on the Broncos team instead, the offense could be the best in the league next season.

Additionally, by inserting Aaron Rodgers, there would be much higher quality acquisitions in free agency. Think back to when the Denver Broncos added Peyton Manning and when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added Tom Brady. Many players will leave their teams to come and play with Aaron Rodgers before he retires.

The #Broncos have signed CB Aqib Talib, according to @AdamSchefter. — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 12, 2014

Put simply, Aaron Rodgers is the Denver Broncos' best hope of not living in the shadow of Patrick Mahomes for the next decade or longer. In other words, Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, and almost every other quarterback will be unable to compete no matter the weapons.

The Broncos have seen the Chiefs at their worst more than anyone in the league. Yet, they have still lost to Mahomes' Chiefs every single time, including his first-ever start and a game in which he got injured and had to leave the field.