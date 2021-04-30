NFL Trade Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' run together could be coming to an abrupt end.

Both sides have been in contract negotiations but things took a turn for the worse on Thursday. The quarterback has reportedly told a few people around the Packers franchise that he won't be returning to the team for the 2021 NFL season.

From our NFL Draft preview show: A look at how the #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers got here and how even though GB has made substantial extension offers to Rodgers, it hasn't gotten it done yet. pic.twitter.com/wezssvFwF6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

The relationship between the Packers and Rodgers has been tense for a couple of seasons and the quarterback seems to have finally made the decision to move on from the team.

The best situation for both sides is to find a suitable trade partner for Aaron Rodgers, which shouldn't be a problem. Here are three teams that will definitely trade for the 16-year veteran this off-season.

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that want Aaron Rodgers on their depth chart for the 2021-2022 NFL Season

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Practice

The San Francisco 49ers have already planted the bug in the ears of the Green Bay Packers when they called about Aaron Rodgers on Thursday.

Rodgers has already helped the 49ers by stating that he wished the Packers would've accepted the offer to negotiate a trade. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are completely lost on what they want to do with the third overall pick and adding Aaron Rodgers will take care of that problem.

Hypothetical Odds - Aaron Rodgers Landing Spot



Niners: +175

Patriots: +350

Saints: +450

Raiders: +600

Packers: +700

Jeopardy: +1500 pic.twitter.com/1DD9Hu4xUY — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) April 29, 2021

#2 - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

Sean Payton enjoyed a stellar run with Drew Brees as his quarterback. The recently retired star is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. Replacing Brees is an uphill task, but Rodgers can certainly bridge that gap.

Adding Aaron Rodgers will instantly make the New Orleans Saints one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. Rodgers will be getting an upgrade at wide receiver and running back in addition to the opportunity to play in an offensive system that is pass-heavy.

#3 - New England Patriots

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

If there was one team that wants Aaron Rodgers under center more than the 49ers, it's Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Belichick has been a mastermind when it comes to trades but hasn't been up to the mark at drafting players of late. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Patriots throw everything they have in a gift basket and send it to Green Bay for Rodgers.

The Patriots went on a historic spending spree in the offseason to load up for a Super Bowl charge in the upcoming season. With Rodgers spearheading it, few would bet against Belichick and the Patriots winning a seventh Super Bowl.