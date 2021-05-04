Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers: The true reason behind the Packers-Rodgers feud

What if someone were to tell Green Bay's fan base that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were a bad fit from the beginning?

The Green Bay Packers fan base will be ready to crucify the individual that made this statement. Packers fans will argue, "Oh Aaron Rodgers is the G.O.A.T., he won a Super Bowl, and Aaron Rodgers won three MVPs." That's all great, Rodgers is a great quarterback but he has never been "the guy" in Green Bay.

This is what happens when a blue collar franchise drafts a California kid. That California kid wants to party, spend money, and live life without a care in the world. Then reality knocks the California kid on his back.

When looking at the past two quarterbacks that the Green Bay Packers have had, both played with the same amount of talent. The difference between Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre is that Rodgers will take his concerns into the public eye for everyone to see.

Fans will say it's the Packers' fault because they traded up to draft Jordan Love and they ignored Aaron Rodgers' requests. The problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers started the day they drafted him.

Why hasn't the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers worked?

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd hit the nail on the head with his segment about the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. Colin Cowherd had this to say about the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers during his show on Friday:

"Aaron Rodgers is petty, Aaron Rodgers is passive aggressive, Aaron Rodgers is a grudge holder, yesterday he was windictive, and yesterday Aaron Rodgers was calculated."

What Colin Cowherd was explaining is that it's not surprising that a year later the Packers embarrassed Aaron Rodgers by drafting Jordan Love. He fired back, embarrassing the Packers with his statements about not wanting to return leading into the draft. It's easy to understand, sometimes we let our frustrations get the best of us.

The reason why things haven't worked between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers is because the Packers are one of the biggest sports brands in America. Colin Cowherd had this to say about Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst:

"Brian Gutekunst feels more like an executive of a will than a general manager of a football team."

The Packers have always protected their brand. Green Bay will not take risks and have never been the franchise to mortgage the future of their brand to make one player happy. Look at Brett Favre's career in Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers' career in Green Bay. They're identical, neither quarterback had or has a ton of talent on offense.

Green Bay is conservative and there's nothing wrong with that as long as it works, unfortunately right now it's not working with Rodgers. The problem is it was never going to work from the beginning. Green Bay will not take a huge risk that could jeopardize their future as an organization. Aaron Rodgers has an aggressive go-for-it approach.

This relationship was like the Titanic. The Green Bay Packers are the Titanic and Aaron Rodgers is the iceberg. In the beginning it was perfectly right on track, but then boom! They don't see the iceberg and the ship goes down in an hour.