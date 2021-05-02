NFL Draft 2021: Complete list of Green Bay Packers' picks

The Green Bay Packers' 2021 NFL draft was completely overshadowed by their quarterback Aaron Rodgers. News broke on Day 1 of the draft that the reigning MVP wanted out of Green Bay.

Rumors swirled that the Packers were going to trade Rodgers, but Green Bay management stood firm and publicly said they were not letting the QB go.

The Green Bay front office ignored all the drama and focused on the draft.

The Green Bay Packers' 2021 NFL Draft class

Let's look at the Green Bay Packers' draft picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

#1 - Round 1, Pick #29: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes was a surprise pick by the Packers in the first round. Green Bay does need more depth at cornerback and they will be hoping Stokes can quickly make an impact.

The 6-foot, 194 pounds cornerback has elite speed and plenty of experience covering the best receivers in college football.

Last year, Stokes intercepted four passes, returning two for touchdowns and he was a second-team All-SEC selection.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 62: Josh Myers, C, Ohio State

The Packers picked Ohio State center Josh Myers in the second round. He brings experience and toughness as a two-year starter at center.

Myers possesses the ability to play either guard position as well, and this versatility appealed to the Packers' front office.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Myers is a potential Week 1 starter as a replacement for Corey Linsley, who left in free agency.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 85: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

The Packers' front office made their first big move of the 2021 NFL draft when they traded up to pick Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers in the third round.

The 5-foot-9, 214-pounds Rodgers is the first pick at receiver made by the Packers’ in the first three rounds of a draft since 2015.

A dynamic playmaker in college, Rodgers caught 181 passes for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s a perfect fit in Matt LaFleur’s offense as a do-it-all slot weapon.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 142: Royce Newman, OG, Ole Miss

Ole Miss offensive lineman Royce Newman was the Packers' pick in the fourth round.

The 142nd overall pick gives Green Bay more depth on the O-line to start 2021. Like fellow Packers draft pick Josh Myers, Newman can play multiple positions on the offensive front.

Remarkably, Newman only allowed three sacks over his three seasons at Ole Miss.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 173: Tedarrell Slaton, DL, Florida

Florida defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton was the Packers’ first pick in the fifth round. Slaton spent four years at the University of Florida and appeared in 45 games, starting throughout the entire 2020 season.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound defensive lineman recorded a total of 99 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 37 quarterback pressures, an interception, a batted pass and a fumble recovery.

#6 - Round 5, Pick 178: Shemar Jean-Charles, DB, Appalachian State

With their second pick in the fifth round, the Green Bay Packers selected Shemar Jean-Charles.

The Appalachian State cornerback is small for the position at 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds.

However, he has a tremendous football IQ. He broke up 17 passes as a senior to lead all FBS players. He adds more depth to the Packers' secondary.

#7 - Round 6, Pick 214: Cole Van Lanen, OL, Wisconsin

The Packers selected Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen late in the sixth round.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman started 18 games at left tackle for Wisconsin and was voted first-team All-Big Ten last season. He joins a talented offensive line squad.

#8 - Round 6, Pick 220: Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College

Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie was the Packers’ second pick in the sixth round. McDuffie joins a young linebacker unit for the 2021 season.

He posted 15.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and one interception in his college career in Boston.

#9 - Round 7, Pick 256: Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

With their final pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Packers picked running back Kylin Hill from Mississippi State.

He will join an exciting backfield of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in Green Bay. Hill has very good ball security, he only had one fumble throughout his college career.