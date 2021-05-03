Is Aaron Rodgers interested in joining the Raiders?

The story of Aaron Rodgers and his apparent decision to move on from the Green Bay Packers continues. Sources are now saying that Rodgers is interested in joining the Las Vegas Raiders. When the story first broke that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay, one of the top teams that could be a possible landing spot for him was Las Vegas.

Let's remember where this all started. On Thursday afternoon, just hours before the draft, reports were surfacing that this offseason Aaron Rodgers had told the Packers' front office that he didn't want to return to Green Bay for the 2021 season. But the Packers said they wouldn't be willing to trade Rodgers. They said that they could possibly trade him, but only to an AFC team. Then on Saturday afternoon it was rumored that he would consider returning to the Packers, but only if they parted ways with general manager Brian Gutekunst. Now, later this weekend, it is reported that Rodgers is showing immense interest in being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers at the Kentucky Derby. He declined to talk to NBC. Mike Tirico says Rodgers told him he was "disappointed that news has come out of this rift with the Packers." Tirico says Rodgers expressed how much he loves Green Bay.#AaronRodgers #Packers pic.twitter.com/BOM3p8LzFQ — Matt Hietpas (@MattyHip) May 1, 2021

Aaron Rodgers joining the Raiders could be a good deal for both parties

A trade for Rodgers to the Raiders makes sense for two reasons: Firstly, the Raiders are in the AFC, which is one of the only ways that Green Bay would trade him if it was out of the NFC. The second reason being that Aaron Rodgers said he preferred to to go to a team that was in the west.

A failure to do the bare minimum to manage Aaron Rodgers could cost Green Bay a legendary quarterback still in his prime.



GM Brian Gutekunst and the front office have only themselves to blame: https://t.co/sCDnb0RgoE pic.twitter.com/TbvfpjGbzd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 3, 2021

Honestly, this shouldn't come as a shock to football fans that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is interested in a veteran quarterback or a quarterback at all. In his coaching career, Gruden has always had an eye out for his next quarterback. But the Raiders seem happy with their current quarterback Derek Carr and there were even reports just a few months ago that they were looking at giving him a contract extension.

But if you're an NFL team and you could possibly be in a position to trade for a reigning MVP and future Hall of Fame quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, you obviously have to do it! There is always that outside chance that Rodgers could retire and actually become the host of Jeopardy. While that seems a little too far fetched, this whole situation is not anything anyone could have predicted. But, this story isn't over yet, so we'll have to wait and see where the next chapter takes us.