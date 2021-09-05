Green Bay Packers schedule 2021: Win-loss record prediction heading into the new season

What will the Green Bay Packers record look like in 2021?
2021 is a Superbowl-or-bust year for the Green Bay Packers. After consecutive trips to the NFC Championship, the team from Titletown is desperate to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
The Packers are the standout side in the NFC North. The reigning MVP is back for one last dance, and the rest of the roster is highly talented. The Packers know that the Superbowl window is closing. 2021 is now-or-never. The Packers' schedule is one of the toughest in the NFL, but as the adage goes, iron sharpens iron.
Green Bay Packers win-loss record prediction
Week 1, Packers @Saints
Score Prediction: Packers 26 - 17 Saints
Week 2, Lions @Packers
Score Prediction: Lions 13 - 33 Packers
Week 3, Packers @49ers
Score Prediction: Green Bay Packers 16 - 21 San Francisco 49ers
Week 4, Steelers @Packers
Score Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 19 - 14 Green Bay Packers
Week 5, Packers @Bengals
Score Prediction: Green Bay Packers 33 - 13 Cincinnati Bengals
Week 6, Packers @Bears
Score Prediction: Green Bay Packers 30 - Chicago Bears 17
Week 7, WFT @Packers
Score Prediction: Washington Football Team 13 - 21 Green Bay Packers
Week 8, Packers @Cardinals
Score Prediction: Green Bay Packers 24 - 14 Arizona Cardinals
Week 9, Packers @Chiefs
Score Prediction: Green Bay Packers 27 - 24 Kansas City Chiefs
Week 10, Seahawks @Packers
Score Prediction: Seattle Seahawks 17 - 23 Green Bay Packers
Week 11, Packers @Vikings
Score Prediction: Green Bay Packers 30 - 14 Minnesota Vikings
Week 12, Rams @Packers
Score Prediction: LA Rams 26 - 21 Green Bay Packers
Week 13, Bye Week
Week 14, Bears @Packers
Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 17 - 36 Green Bay Packers
Week 15, Packers @Ravens
Score Prediction: Green Bay Packers 13 - 21 Baltimore Ravens
Week 16, Browns @Packers
Score Prediction: Cleveland Browns 14 - 17 Green Bay Packers
Week 17, Vikings @Packers
Score Prediction: Minnesota Vikings 21 - 27 Green Bay Packers
Week 18, Packers @Lions
Score Prediction: Detroit Lions 17 - 10 Green Bay Packers
Packers end of season prediction: 12-5
The Packers should canter to the NFC North title.They will take the second seed in the NFC. The team is highly talented and experienced, with two years under Matt LaFleur.