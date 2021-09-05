Green Bay Packers schedule 2021: Win-loss record prediction heading into the new season

What will the Green Bay Packers record look like in 2021?

2021 is a Superbowl-or-bust year for the Green Bay Packers. After consecutive trips to the NFC Championship, the team from Titletown is desperate to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The Packers are the standout side in the NFC North. The reigning MVP is back for one last dance, and the rest of the roster is highly talented. The Packers know that the Superbowl window is closing. 2021 is now-or-never. The Packers' schedule is one of the toughest in the NFL, but as the adage goes, iron sharpens iron.

Green Bay Packers win-loss record prediction

Week 1, Packers @Saints

Score Prediction: Packers 26 - 17 Saints

Week 2, Lions @Packers

Score Prediction: Lions 13 - 33 Packers

Week 3, Packers @49ers

Score Prediction: Green Bay Packers 16 - 21 San Francisco 49ers

Week 4, Steelers @Packers

Score Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 19 - 14 Green Bay Packers

Week 5, Packers @Bengals

Score Prediction: Green Bay Packers 33 - 13 Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6, Packers @Bears

Score Prediction: Green Bay Packers 30 - Chicago Bears 17

Week 7, WFT @Packers

Score Prediction: Washington Football Team 13 - 21 Green Bay Packers

Week 8, Packers @Cardinals

Score Prediction: Green Bay Packers 24 - 14 Arizona Cardinals

Week 9, Packers @Chiefs

Score Prediction: Green Bay Packers 27 - 24 Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10, Seahawks @Packers

Score Prediction: Seattle Seahawks 17 - 23 Green Bay Packers

Week 11, Packers @Vikings

Score Prediction: Green Bay Packers 30 - 14 Minnesota Vikings

Week 12, Rams @Packers

Score Prediction: LA Rams 26 - 21 Green Bay Packers

Week 13, Bye Week

Week 14, Bears @Packers

Score Prediction: Chicago Bears 17 - 36 Green Bay Packers

Week 15, Packers @Ravens

Score Prediction: Green Bay Packers 13 - 21 Baltimore Ravens

Week 16, Browns @Packers

Score Prediction: Cleveland Browns 14 - 17 Green Bay Packers

Week 17, Vikings @Packers

Score Prediction: Minnesota Vikings 21 - 27 Green Bay Packers

Week 18, Packers @Lions

Score Prediction: Detroit Lions 17 - 10 Green Bay Packers

Packers end of season prediction: 12-5

The Packers should canter to the NFC North title.They will take the second seed in the NFC. The team is highly talented and experienced, with two years under Matt LaFleur.

Edited by Henno van Deventer