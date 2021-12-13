Who won the NFL game last night between Packers & Bears?

The Green Bay Packers, who have won three of their last four games, and the Chicago Bears met on Sunday Night Football for the last Sunday game of Week 14.

The oldest rivalry in the NFL was, once again, renewed as the Packers entered the game with a record of 9-3, good for first in the NFC North division and second overall in the NFC.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears, who entered the game with a record of 4-9, are playing for pride as their head coach has seemingly lost the team (and the city, for that matter).

Who won last night's NFL game?

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears in Week 14 with a score of 45-30. No...that was not a misprint. There were no surprises with the Packers scoring 45 points.

However, seeing the Bears, one of the lowest scoring teams in the league, score 30 points may seem a bit confusing. However, keep in mind that this is a rivalry game that has recently been reignited with flaming words from Rodgers, who told the world that he "owns" the Bears.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX "I STILL OWN YOU." - Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans "I STILL OWN YOU." - Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans https://t.co/7S0cuzXJAG

Just this past week, when given the chance to retract the comments he made earlier in the season, Rodgers doubled down on his comments:

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood



"I don't know if you can question a whole lot of what I said. We've had a good record over the years against them and won a lot of games." #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says "I own you" comment at Soldier Field was to fans "who were giving me the bird," not necessarily the Bears."I don't know if you can question a whole lot of what I said. We've had a good record over the years against them and won a lot of games." #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says "I own you" comment at Soldier Field was to fans "who were giving me the bird," not necessarily the Bears."I don't know if you can question a whole lot of what I said. We've had a good record over the years against them and won a lot of games."

Judging by the overall performance of the Bears, it seems as if Rodgers' words were (finally) taken personally by the team.

After ending the first quarter with a 3-0 lead, the Bears matched the Packers step for step in the second quarter.

The Packers scored 21 points in the quarter while the Bears scored 24 total points in that same second quarter.

Ultimately, the Packers prevailed with a final score of 45-30, but Bears fans can take solace in the fact that their team showed up to play on the road at Lambeau Field in December with virtually nothing to play for.

Perhaps more inspiring games such as this may have afforded Bears head coach Matt Nagy another opportunity to stay on the sidelines next season. It seems all but a foregone conclusion that Nagy will not return to the Chicago Bears next season.

There are rumors that he has lost the locker room and other Chicago sports team fans; most notably, the Bulls and Blackhawks have gone as far as starting a "Fire Nagy' chant.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Bears are struggling at 3-7.



Chicago is ruthless Huge “Fire Nagy!” chant at the Bulls game 😳Bears are struggling at 3-7.Chicago is ruthless @brgridiron Huge “Fire Nagy!” chant at the Bulls game 😳Bears are struggling at 3-7.Chicago is ruthless @brgridiron https://t.co/3S9l91KHhc

As for Packers fans, they can R-E-L-A-X knowing that they are fighting for the top spot in the NFC playoffs.

