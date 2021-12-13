Who won the NFL game last night between Packers & Bears?

The Green Bay Packers, who have won three of their last four games, and the Chicago Bears met on Sunday Night Football for the last Sunday game of Week 14.
The oldest rivalry in the NFL was, once again, renewed as the Packers entered the game with a record of 9-3, good for first in the NFC North division and second overall in the NFC.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears, who entered the game with a record of 4-9, are playing for pride as their head coach has seemingly lost the team (and the city, for that matter).
Who won last night's NFL game?
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears in Week 14 with a score of 45-30. No...that was not a misprint. There were no surprises with the Packers scoring 45 points.
However, seeing the Bears, one of the lowest scoring teams in the league, score 30 points may seem a bit confusing. However, keep in mind that this is a rivalry game that has recently been reignited with flaming words from Rodgers, who told the world that he "owns" the Bears.
Just this past week, when given the chance to retract the comments he made earlier in the season, Rodgers doubled down on his comments:
"I don't know if you can question a whole lot of what I said. We've had a good record over the years against them and won a lot of games."
Judging by the overall performance of the Bears, it seems as if Rodgers' words were (finally) taken personally by the team.
After ending the first quarter with a 3-0 lead, the Bears matched the Packers step for step in the second quarter.
The Packers scored 21 points in the quarter while the Bears scored 24 total points in that same second quarter.
Ultimately, the Packers prevailed with a final score of 45-30, but Bears fans can take solace in the fact that their team showed up to play on the road at Lambeau Field in December with virtually nothing to play for.
Perhaps more inspiring games such as this may have afforded Bears head coach Matt Nagy another opportunity to stay on the sidelines next season. It seems all but a foregone conclusion that Nagy will not return to the Chicago Bears next season.
There are rumors that he has lost the locker room and other Chicago sports team fans; most notably, the Bulls and Blackhawks have gone as far as starting a "Fire Nagy' chant.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
As for Packers fans, they can R-E-L-A-X knowing that they are fighting for the top spot in the NFC playoffs.