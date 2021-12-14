NFL Playoff Picture: Packers catapult to top seed as Cardinals lose

The NFL playoff picture for the NFC saw a few teams switch positions, most notably the Packers and the Cardinals. This is the first week that Arizona are not the NFC's number one seed after their loss to the LA Rams.

Dallas managed to scrap past Washington while Tom Brady led an overtime touchdown drive to get past the Bills in Week 14.

SK takes an in-depth look at the NFC playoff picture.

NFC Playoff Picture: Where do the teams rank?

#1 - Green Bay Packers (10-3)

This week: 45-30 W v Bears

Top performer: Davante Adams (10 rec, 121 yards, 2 TD's)

Next week: Sunday @ Ravens (4:25 pm, Fox)

After a sluggish start, the Packers roared home in a high-scoring affair. Aaron Rodgers did not appear hampered by his toe injury as he threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

Just how bad Rodgers' toe is remains to be seen, but with a banged-up Ravens team up next, the Packers can take a stranglehold of their playoff seeding.

#2 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)

This week: 33-27 W v Bills

Top performer- Chris Godwin (10 rec, 105 yards)

Next week: Sunday v Saints (8:20 pm, NBC )

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were largely in control of the game from the outset, but Josh Allen and the Bills came to life in the second half to force overtime.

As we have seen numerous times though, when the chips are down, Brady usually comes out on top, and he did just that. Up next, Brady faces his kryptonite — the New Orleans Saints.

#3 - Arizona Cardinals (10-3)

This week: 30-23 L v Los Angeles

Top performer: James Connor (32 rush yards 1 TD, 94 rec yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday @ Lions, (1 pm, Fox)

A massive loss to the Rams on Monday Night Football sees the Cardinals relinquish the number one seed for the first time this season. Kyler Murray threw multiple interceptions in the loss.

Following the loss, Arizona dropped to number three seed. They will now not get a bye in the first week of the playoffs. James Conner and AJ Green did their part, but the Cardinals played catch up and couldn't reel the Rams in.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys (9-4)

This week: 27-20 W v Washington

Top performer: Ceedee Lamb (7 rec, 61 yards)

Next week: Sunday @ Giants, (1 pm Fox)

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys continued to splutter along. After having the game in hand at 24-0, the Cowboys offense just did not click, which is becoming a disturbing theme.

Dallas allowed Washington back into the game as Dak Prescott continued to have a poor stretch of games. The offense is going to have to step up if the Cowboys are to make a deep playoff run.

#5 - Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

This week: 30-23 W v Cardinals

Top performer: Cooper Kupp (13 rec, 123 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday v Seahawks (4:25 pm, Fox)

Matthew Stafford and the Rams dethroned the number one seed in Monday Night Football. The 30-23 win stamps the Rams as a genuine Super Bowl contender.

Cooper Kupp continued his ridiculous form this season, once again going over 100 yards receiving along with a touchdown. Given what the Rams went through pre-game with a loss of players, it was a superb win.

#6 - San Francisco 49ers (7-6)

This week: 26-23 W v Bengals

Top performer: George Kittle (13 rec, 151 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday v Falcons (4:05 pm, FOX)

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers are quietly going about their business. George Kittle has been in supreme form, once again notching another 100-yard receiving day against the Bengals.

San Francisco 49ers @49ers



became the first TE in



#ProBowlVote A man on a mission. @gkittle46 became the first TE in @NFL history to register 150-or-more rec. yds. and 1 TD in back-to-back games. He's the first member of the 49ers to accomplish the feat since WR Terrell Owens in 2002. A man on a mission. @gkittle46 became the first TE in @NFL history to register 150-or-more rec. yds. and 1 TD in back-to-back games. He's the first member of the 49ers to accomplish the feat since WR Terrell Owens in 2002.#ProBowlVote https://t.co/sgvKxUmnq9

Currently on a five-game win streak, the 49ers are beginning to roll in the NFC, and come playoff time, they will be hard to stop as their run game is picking up momentum.

#7 - Washington Football Team (6-7)

This week: 27-20 L v Cowboys

Top performer: Cam Sims ( 3 rec, 69 yards 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday @ Eagles ( 1 pm, Fox)

WFT had a true horror show in the first half against the Cowboys. The offense simply could not get going until the second half, with Antonio Gibson in need of getting more carries (only 10 against the Cowboys).

If Washington harbor any thoughts of staying in the playoff hunt, they need to account for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Sunday. Banged up and sore, Washington are limping to the finish line.

Current NFC Playoff Matchups

No. 1 Green Bay (bye)

No. 7 Washington @ No. 2 Tampa Bay

No. 6 San Francisco @ No. 3 Arizona

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams @ No. 4 Dallas

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Piyush Bisht