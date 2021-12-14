NFL Playoff Picture: Colts jump three spots during their bye week, Ravens drop

The NFL playoff picture for the AFC did not see much movement at all. Despite having the bye, the Indianapolis Colts, led by Carson Wentz, moved to sixth seed while the Baltimore Ravens and the Chiefs switched places.

The Cleveland Browns kept their hopes of a wildcard spot alive with a 24-22 win over the Ravens; the Titans shut out the Jaguars; Joe Burrow and the Bengals lost in overtime, and the Broncos and Chargers both had good wins.

SK takes an in-depth look at the AFC Playoff Bracket.

AFC playoff picture: how do the teams rank?

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots defeated the Bills last time out

# 1- New England Patriots (9-4)

This week: Bye

Top performer: N/A

Next Week: Saturday @Colts (8:15 pm, NFL Network)

The Patriots finally got their bye week. Still sitting pretty at the summit of the AFC, New England are positioning themselves incredibly well to make a deep playoff run.

Mac Jones has been sensational in his rookie season and was only asked to throw the ball three times in the 14-10 win over Buffalo last time out. Fresh and ready to attack the post-season, the Patriots are looming large.

#2- Tennessee Titans (9-4)

This week: 20-0 W v Jaguars

Top performer: Ryan Tannehill (20/31 att, 191 yards)

Next week: Sunday @ Steelers, (1 pm, CBS)

The Titans got back into their groove somewhat on Sunday, shutting out the disappointing Jaguars. While no one really stood out, it was a completely even performance from Mike Vrabel's men.

The defense picked off Trevor Lawrence four times in the win, with the Jags only having eight rushing attempts for the game. A difficult game next up against the Steelers awaits Ryan Tannehil.

#3- Kansas City Chiefs (9-4)

This week: 48-9 W v Raiders

Top performer: Patrick Mahomes (258 pass yards, 2 TD's)

Next week: Thursday @ Chargers (8:20 pm, Fox, Amazon, NFL Network)

Never, and we repeat, never hold a pre-game team meeting on the Chiefs logo at Arrowhead. The Raiders found that out the hard way. The game was over halfway through the second quarter.

Leading 35-3 at halftime, the Raiders were obliterated by the Chiefs, who are showing signs of being back to their best, a scary thought for the entire NFL.

#4- Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

This week: 24-22 L v Browns

Top performer: Mark Andrews (11 rec, 115 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday v Packers (4:25 pm, Fox)

The biggest concern coming out of the Ravens' loss is the injury to Lamar Jackson. Just how serious it is and how long he will be out for will have huge implications for the franchise.

While Tyler Huntley was serviceable in the loss on Sunday, if the Ravens have any chance at going deep into the playoffs, Jackson will need to be playing and healthy.

#5- Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

This week: 37-21 W v Giants

Top performer: Justin Herbert ( 275 pass yards, 3 TD)

Next week: Thursday v Chiefs (8:20 pm, FOX, Amazon, NFL Network)

Justin Herbert and his cannon of a right arm put the Giants on blast on Sunday. Leading 30-7 at the end of the third quarter, the Chargers got their work done early.

Austin Ekeler and Jalen Guyton both had good days running and receiving the ball respectively. We'll get a good idea of just how far the Chargers can go on Thursday when they tackle the red-hot Chiefs.

#6- Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

This week: Bye

Top performer: N/A

Next week: Saturday v Patriots (8:15 pm, NFL Network)

The Colts were the biggest movers of the weekend, and they didn't even play. Carson Wentz and the Colts jumped to the number six seed in the NFL playoff picture. Replacing the Bengals, who lost in overtime to the 49ers, the Colts are a dangerous team.

With running back Jonathan Taylor appearing unstoppable, the Colts can trouble any team. They face the Patriots next in a game that will have huge ramifications for the AFC.

#7- Buffalo Bills (7-6)

This week: 33-27 L v Buccaneers

Top performer: Josh Allen (308 passing yards, 2 TD's, 12 carries, 109 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday v Panthers (1 pm, Fox)

The Bills have now lost consecutive games to two of the better teams in the NFL. The Patriots and the Buccaneers both had their way with the Bills, and that is worrying.

Buffalo can't rely on Josh Allen too much and need some resemblance of a run game, otherwise they will be lucky to even make the playoff picture. A big game awaits on Sunday.

Current AFC Playoff Matchups

No. 1 New England (bye)

No. 7 Buffalo @ No. 2 Tennessee

No. 6 Indianapolis @ No. 3 Kansas City

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers @ No. 4 Baltimore

