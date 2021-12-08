NFL playoff picture: Patriots and Chiefs to battle it out for #1 seed in the AFC?

Monday night's clash between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills put the entire NFL on notice. The Patriots came away with a vital win and jumped into the number one seed.

Elsewhere, the Steelers defeated the Ravens, Kansas City got past division rivals Denver, and the LA Chargers hung 41 points on the Bengals.

SK takes an in-depth look at the AFC Playoff bracket.

AFC playoff picture Week 13: how do the teams rank?

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

# 1- New England Patriots (9-4)

This week: 14-10 W v Bills

Top performer: Damien Harris (10 carries, 111 rushing yards, 1 TD)

Next Week: Bye (@Colts Dec 18)

The Patriots have catapulted themselves into the number one seed. On the back of a seven-game winning streak, New England put the entire NFL on notice Monday night.

New England Patriots @Patriots



breaks down what went right in the MNF win. A strong ground game, clutch stops on defense & Folk’s field goals. @Imtamarabrown breaks down what went right in the MNF win. A strong ground game, clutch stops on defense & Folk’s field goals.@Imtamarabrown breaks down what went right in the MNF win. https://t.co/VtkYkBvOTB

Having made 46 rushing attempts to just three pass attempts for Mac Jones, the Patriots ran the ball down the Bills' throat. The return game in a couple of weeks in Boston will again be a heavyweight clash, and many will be hoping the weather will be far better.

#2- Tennessee Titans (8-4)

This week: Bye

Top performer: N/A

Next week: Sunday v Jaguars, (1 pm, CBS)

The Titans have been at or around the top of the AFC's seedings all season. Ryan Tannehill has been solid this year, but without Derrick Henry, the Titans have struggled with their run game.

Pro Sports Outlook @PSO_Sports

1. 2021 Derrick Henry (250)

2. 2018 Derrick Henry (238)

3. 2009 Chris Johnson (228)

T4. 1997 Eddie George, 1961 Billy Cannon (216)

Most RUSH YDS during 1 GP in Tennessee #Titans history:1. 2021 Derrick Henry (250)2. 2018 Derrick Henry (238)3. 2009 Chris Johnson (228)T4. 1997 Eddie George, 1961 Billy Cannon (216) Most RUSH YDS during 1 GP in Tennessee #Titans history:1. 2021 Derrick Henry (250)2. 2018 Derrick Henry (238)3. 2009 Chris Johnson (228)T4. 1997 Eddie George, 1961 Billy Cannon (216) https://t.co/JIl7CYc629

The week off would have done them wonders, and they will look to bounce back from their embarrassing 36-13 loss to the Patriots.

#3- Baltimore Ravens (8-4)

This week: 20-19 L v Steelers

Top performer: Lamar Jackson (253 pass yards, 1 TD, 8 carries, 55 yards)

Next week: Sunday @ Browns (1 pm, CBS)

Losing to division rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-point play will not define their season, but it will affect their seeding. Lamar Jackson did all he could in the loss, however, and the Steelers did just enough to get the win.

Their next two games against the Browns and Packers will tell us just where they sit in the Super Bowl race and if things do not go their way, their season could very well slip away.

#4- Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

This week: 22-9 W v Broncos

Top performer- Darrel Williams (3 rec, 60 yards)

Next week: Sunday v Raiders (1 pm, CBS)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are quietly going about their business after a slow start to the season. Since their 27-3 loss to the Titans, the Chiefs have won five in a row and are starting to find their groove.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs Five games allowing less than 18 points and counting... the defense brought it yet again on Sunday 😤 Five games allowing less than 18 points and counting... the defense brought it yet again on Sunday 😤 https://t.co/3J5zNetU1Z

Patrick Mahomes is not giving the football away and the Chiefs defense has been superb over the last month, not allowing more than 17 points. They have a red-hot chance to make it to the NFL's penultimate game.

#5- Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

This week: 41-22 W v Bengals

Top performer: Mike Williams ( 5 rec, 110 yards)

Next week: Sunday v Giants (4:05 pm, FOX)

The LA Chargers are a difficult team to get a read on. After racing out to a 24-0 lead against the Bengals, the Chargers stuttered before finding their rhythm again. Justin Herbert threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Receiver Mike Williams was Herbert's go-to guy on Sunday, topping the 100-yard mark while Jaylan Guyton notched up 90 receiving yards on four catches. The Chargers can cause any team problems in the post-season.

#6- Cinncinatti Bengals (7-5)

This week: 41-22 L v Chargers

Top performer: Tee Higgins (9 rec, 138 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday v 49ers (4:25 pm, CBS)

Sunday's loss to the Chargers was the best and worst of the Bengals. The team dug themselves a huge hole in the form of a 24-00 deficit. Then to fight back and make it 24-22 only to lose control of the game late on.

Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals MAKE THAT THREE TURNOVERS!



Watch on CBS MAKE THAT THREE TURNOVERS!Watch on CBS https://t.co/RbRWvaD3XC

Joe Burrow again threw for 300 yards with a touchdown, while Higgins produced his best game with 138 yards receiving. The Bengals are still right in the playoff hunt, but much will depend on Burrow's finger injury as to how far they can go.

#7- Buffalo Bills (7-5)

This week: 14-10 L v Patriots

Top performer: Stefon Diggs (4 rec, 51 yards)

Next week: Sunday @ Buccaneers (4:25 pm, CBS)

Monday night's loss will not dent the Bills' confidence too much. It was just a typical Patriots game in the wind and snow, and the two will play each other again in a couple of weeks.

The number one seed is out of reach, and so might the division title be as well. The Bills need to get the run game going if they are to make a deep playoff run, otherwise they will get pushed around as they did on Monday.

Current AFC Playoff Matchups

No. 1 New England (bye)

No. 7 Buffalo @ No. 2 Tennessee

No. 6 Cincinnati @ No. 3 Baltimore

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers @ No. 4 Kansas City

Edited by Piyush Bisht