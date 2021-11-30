NFL Playoff Picture: Sixth-straight win sees New England Patriots climb to #2 seed in the AFC

Talk about a change in the AFC landscape in Week 12 of the NFL season. Several teams swapped seedings in what was a wild weekend of football. The Patriots, led by Mac Jones, have been catapulted into the number two seed while the Tennessee Titans are in freefall.

The Buffalo Bills got back to winning ways, the Bengals steamrolled Pittsburgh, and the Baltimore Ravens snuck home against the Browns in Week 12 of the NFL season.

SK takes an in-depth look at the AFC Playoff bracket..

AFC Playoff Picture Week 13: How do the teams rank?

# 1- Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

This week: 16-13 W v Browns

Top performer: Lamar Jackson (165 passing yards, 68 rushing yards)

Next Week: Sunday @ Pittsburgh 2:25 p.m., CBS

It was hard to watch on Sunday night as the Ravens and the Browns battled it out. The 16-13 scoreline was indicative of both teams' struggles as Baker Mayfield looked a shell of himself while Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions.

Baltimore Ravens @Ravens Nothing sweeter than a division win in primetime 😈 Nothing sweeter than a division win in primetime 😈 https://t.co/4Hr6MA9GGE

Eventually the Ravens did enough to secure the win and a vital one at that. With Joe Burrow and the Bengals defeating Pittsburgh, the Ravens needed a win to to go stay top of the division and they did just that, even if it wasn't pretty. Baltimore have four more divisional games remaining to finish the NFL season with the L.A. Rams sandwiched in between.

#2- New England Patriots (8-4)

This week: 36-13 W v Titans

Top performer: Kendrick Bourne ( 5 rec, 61 yards, 2 TD's)

Next week: Monday @ Bills, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

Who could have envisioned this just six weeks ago? Sitting at 2-4, the Patriots were not thought of as an NFL Playoff team. Fast forward to now, they hold the number two seed.

On the back of Bill Belichick's much vaunted defense and the consistency of Mac Jones, the Patriots are positioning themselves well to return to the playoffs after a year of hiatus. The 36-13 demolition of the Titans serves as a big wake-up call to the rest of the NFL that New England are a team to be feared again.

#3- Tennessee Titans (8-4)

This week: 36-13 L v Patriots

Top performer: Dontrill Hilliard ( 12 rushes, 131 yds, 1 TD)

Next week: Bye (Next:13/1 v Jaguars)

Ever since the Titans lost Derrick Henry, they have been a shell of the dominant team they once were. Since losing the star back in a 34-31 win over the Colts, Tennessee have lost two of their last four games (two losses in a row) and have not scored more than 13 points in their last two outings.

Holding the number one seed for so long, the Titans are now the third seed in the NFL Playoffs. If the playoffs started today, they would welcome Josh Allen and the Bills in the first week. The Jaguars and the Steelers are up next for Mike Vrabel's men, so they should get back to winning ways.

#4- Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

This week: Bye

Top performer- nil

Next week: Sunday v Broncos 6:20 p.m., NBC

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are getting their groove back. After a rough start to the year, the Chiefs have won their last four matches and Mahomes is not turning the ball over as often as he previously did.

Now the number four seed, the Chiefs are right in the mix for a home playoff game, and if the NFL season ended today, they would host the Bengals. Mahomes threw for 260 yards in the 19-9 win over the Cowboys and his trademark flair seems to be back.

Four division games in the last six will ultimately tell you where the Chiefs finish the year, but with Mahomes getting back and the defense playing lights out, the Chiefs could be returning to the Super Bowl this year.

#5- Cinncinatti Bengals (7-4)

This week: 41-10 W v Steelers

Top performer: Joe Mixon ( 28 carries, 165 yards, 2 TD's)

Next week: Sunday v Chargers 11 a.m., CBS

Joe Burrow and the Bengals obliterated Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers on Sunday. Joe Mixon was in superb form as the Bengals ran the ball down Pittsburgh's throat and Mike Tomlin's defense had no answer.

The Bengals are now on a two-game winning streak as they gear up to face Justin Herbert and the Chargers in a divisional matchup next. Having gone over 30 points five times with three 41-point outings, the Bengals offense has some serious firepower and will take some stopping.

#6- Buffalo Bills (7-4)

This week: 31-6 W v Saints

Top performer: Stefon Diggs (7 rec, 74 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Monday @ Patriots 6:15 p.m., ESPN

The Buffalo Bills are one of the hardest teams to get a read on this season in the NFL. Losing to the Jaguars 9-6, the Bills then came out and put up 45 on the Jets. Following that, a 41-15 loss to the Colts and then a win over the Saints.

The Bills have a tough run into theNFL playoffs as they face the Patriots twice before going against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and then against the Jets, who will have nothing to lose. Remarkably, the Bills are second in their division after seemingly having it in hand just weeks ago.

#7- Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)

This week: 28-13 L @ Denver

Top performer: Keenan Allen (7 rec, 85 yards)

Next week: Sunday @ Bengals 11 a.m., CBS

Like the Bills, the Chargers are difficult to get a good read on. Largely inconsistent throughout the NFL season, L.A. produced a superb effort against the Steelers before allowing them back into the game.

Against the Broncos, the offense struggled and Justin Herbert was intercepted twice, one for a pick-six by cornerback Patrick Surtain. When the Chargers are good, they are really good. But when they are off, they are way off, and this has to be rectified come the NFL playoffs.

Current AFC Playoff Matchups

ALSO READ Article Continues below

No. 1 Baltimore (bye)

No. 7 LA. Chargers @ No. 2 New England

No. 6 Buffalo @ No. 3 Tennessee

No. 5 Cincinnati @ No. 4 Kansas City

Edited by Piyush Bisht