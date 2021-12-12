College football teams with the most No.1 overall picks of all time in NFL history 

The NFL Draft is one of the most important events each year. It is an opportunity for NFL teams to build for their future and gives college football players a chance to fulfill their dreams by being drafted.

The number one overall pick is always a prestigious honor. Quarterbacks, pass rushers and offensive linemen have been the most common positions drafted first overall. Many colleges have had their players drafted first overall, but none more so than these schools.

College teams with most players selected first overall in the NFL Draft

#2 (tied) - Stanford - 4 players

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck

Stanford has had four players selected as the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, all of whom have been quarterbacks. They are Bobby Garrett in 1954, Jim Plunkett in 1971, John Elway in 1983 and Andrew Luck in 2012. Most recently, Andrew Luck was selected by the Indianapolis Colts. He was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL before retiring early in his career due to various injuries.

#2 (tied) - Georgia - 4 Players

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

In just over a decade-long stretch between 1943 and 1953, Georgia had three first overall picks in the NFL Draft: Frank Sinkwich (1943), Charley Trippi (1945) and Harry Babcock (1953). They then had to wait over 50 years until they had another one in 2009, when Matthew Stafford was drafted by the Detroit Lions.

#2 (tied) - Auburn - 4 players

Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton

In 2011, Cam Newton joined three other Auburn players in NFL history to share the honor of being the first overall draft pick. They were Aundray Bruce in 1988, Bo Jackson in 1986 and Tucker Frederickson in 1965. Bo Jackson is one of the most dynamic athletes of all time, succeeding in both the NFL and MLB.

Edited by David Nyland