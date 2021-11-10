State Farm defends Aaron Rodgers amid COVID vaccine saga, will not cancel sponsorship 

On Monday, State Farm Insurance rallied behind their spokesman, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, protecting his right to avoid getting the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes on the heels of Prevea Health, a Wisconsin-based insurance company, ending their partnership with Rodgers two days earlier. He'd been their spokesperson for nine years. In a statement to Fox Business, State Farm confirmed that they were sticking with Rodgers:

"Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone's right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances."

Apex Marketing Group noted that just 1.5 percent of State Farm's commercials featured Rodgers last Sunday. This is down from Rodgers being featured in 25 percent of State Farm's commercials the prior two Sundays. Based on the numbers, Rodgers' statements did impact how much he was seen on TV in State Farm's ads.

State Farm Supports Rodgers but not his statements

State Farm stated that they did not fully back some of the comments that Rodgers has made, but they do honor his right to have his distinct point of view. The insurance company further noted that they acknowledge that their clients, employees, representatives, and company ambassadors come from all facets of life, with varying perspectives on numerous topics.

Rodgers came under duress for mentioning in a podcast interview that he was not getting vaccinated to combat COVID-19 due to allergies that could lead to a severe reaction. He said he understands he is "in the crosshairs of the woke mob." Rodgers discussed this with ex-NFL punter Pat McAfee, Rodgers' ex-Packers teammate, and LB A.J. Hawk in a post of the interview on McAfee's Twitter page. Rodgers said he wanted to straighten the record regarding several of the fallacies that were out there about him.

Rodgers stated he was not in opposition to getting the vaccination, but his medical history could put his health in danger. He noted that he had, instead, enacted an “immunization protocol” to shield himself. Rodgers explained how proud he was of himself and the research that had gone into deciding to remain unvaccinated.

