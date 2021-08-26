WWE's Pat McAfee tests positive for COVID-19

WWE SmackDown commentator and former NFL star Pat McAfee announced today that he tested positive for COVID-19.

McAfee, who was last seen on WWE television announcing SmackDown related matches during this past Saturday's SummerSlam, first mentioned his current health situation during his radio show (which you can watch down below - skip to 03:09:00 for that part and H/T to WrestlingNews.Co for the details).

"Fully Vax’d. Very Positive. Aht Indefinitely."

"It’s miserable but thankful that my wife and the boys at the office all took tests and they are all negative. This is obviously a sign from the universe, probably telling me that I stink & to stay home for a while. I’ll see yinz."

In his tweet announcing the diagnosis, McAfee revealed he had already been vaccinated. He has also been fighting off a fever of 104.5 degrees. His wife, Samantha, and their children have, so far, tested negative.

Pat McAfee has a long history with pro wrestling

While best known to the world at large as the former punter of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts - he was part of the Colts team, along with quarterback Peyton Manning, that won Super Bowl XLIV in 2009 - McAfee has had a fairly long history with WWE and professional wrestling in general.

That same year - the very year he was drafted - Pat McAfee participated in a match for IWA East Coast, which he won following a low blow and superkick.

In 2017, a year after his NFL retirement, McAfee began training with legend Rip Rogers in the hopes of working for the WWE - a process you can watch in the Barstool Sports video above. That dream would become a reality when, in August of last year, Pat McAfee faced Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX in Winter Park, FL.

All of us at Sportskeeda wish for a speedy recovery to Pat McAfee, as well as to anyone else fighting off COVID-19.

