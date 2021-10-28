'I'm having the time of my life' - Aaron Rodgers hints at staying at Packers beyond 2021 season

Since losing last year's NFC Championship game, Aaron Rodgers has had a whirlwind of a time as the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.
To begin with, Rodgers felt as if he deserved a more significant voice when it came to the Packers' brass making personnel decisions. He expressed a desire to have a bigger say on things that he felt affected his job directly.
Rodgers was always adamant about losing former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson and former turned current Packers receiver Randall Cobb.
This is perhaps why it was somewhat of a pleasant surprise that Rodgers spoke about his pleasure of playing as a Packer this season and how he may play with them beyond this season.
Aaron Rodgers speaks on possibility of remaining a Packer beyond 2021 season
On Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" and told McAfee and his co-host, A.J. Hawk, a former teammate of Rodgers, about his time this season with the Packers.
Rodgers stated clearly that he has "a great coaching staff that I love" and "I'm still in Green Bay and having the time of my life."
As the show continued, so did Rodgers. He said:
"Life is about perspective and I'm just daily counting the blessings that I have in life and just have so much gratitude for these moments and for the fact that I'm 37, I'm still playing, still playing at a high level, and still get to have fun moments each week, including on this show."
Rodgers delved into more about his 2021 season so far with the Packers. He said:
"I love football, I'm invested completely in this season. I am. I know it's surprising. Life's been really good. It's been fun to have some new guys in the mix, new teammates, get to know some of the older ones a little bit better, to build those friendships. It's been great to work with the staff. I love the staff. They make things fun. They reinvent themselves every week."
Can Rodgers lead the Packers to a win tonight against the Cardinals?
Tonight, Rodgers will be without Davante Adams and Allen Lazard (each on the COVID-19 list) for the battle against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.
Without his two starting receivers, it will be up to Rodgers to lead the team like he never has before. It will be imperative to lean on the running game with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon and depend on tight end Robert Tonyan in the passing game.