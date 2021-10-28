What is Aaron Rodgers' record against the Arizona Cardinals in NFL?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are gearing up to take on a rather unfamiliar NFC foe in the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday. This particular showdown could be a preview of the NFC Championship Game given the way the two teams have started the year.

Rodgers continues to dominate in 2021 even after all the preseason drama of him potentially wanting out of Green Bay. He is taking it to every team this year, so what is his career record against the Cardinals?

Rodgers stands at 2-2 in four regular-season meetings against Arizona. He is also 0-2 in the postseason against the Cardinals, with both losses coming in thrilling overtime periods.

Breaking down Aaron Rodgers' record against the Cardinals

The Cardinals have played Rodgers four times in regular-season play and have sacked him a total of 10 times. That seems to be a good pace to keep up with on Thursday night.

What is intriguing between Rodgers and the Cardinals is the postseason history between the two sides. While the quarterback has only seen the Cardinals four times in non-playoff action, there is a bit of a postseason rivalry nonetheless.

The first postseason loss came back in 2009 in a wild 51-45 overtime Wild Card win for Arizona. Rodgers and Packers fans were stunned, but they did go on to win a Super Bowl the following season.

The second defeat came in 2015 in the Divisional Round. Rodgers threw a Hail Mary touchdown pass just to get the game into overtime, but his side ultimately fell short in the extra period.

The limited regular-season play between the two sides makes it tough to find a proper formula to slow Rodgers. The Cardinals may not even need to look toward the past because 2021 is the team's best season in recent memory.

The Arizona defense ranks first in the NFL by only allowing 16.3 points per game. On the flip side, the offense is fourth with 32.1 points per game. A proper formula for success will just be to keep doing what they have been doing all year.

Arizona has allowed an opponent to score over 20 points just once this season and the game was still a Cardinals victory. Rodgers and the Packers are the ones who must come up with a proper plan to slow Kyler Murray while also getting past this vaunted defense.

