Pro Bowl 2022: Who are the 6 QBs selected for the mega event?

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were officially revealed on Wednesday, after a sneak peek was given earlier this week. The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl will be back this year after going virtual in 2020-2021 due to the pandemic.
Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium will host the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, which will feature more new names than has been seen in years past. But there are still plenty of veterans on both the AFC and NFC rosters.
Who are the 6 QBs that will play in the 2022 Pro Bowl?
AFC
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (Starter)
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert received his first NFL Pro Bowl selection this season. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has not had the sophomore slump that some players have after a successful first year in the league.
Herbert has thrown for 4,058 passing yards and 32 touchdowns in 2021, entering Week 16.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes has now received his fourth consecutive selection into the Pro Bowl in just his fifth NFL season.
Mahomes and the Chiefs started the season rocky but have since found their stride, leading the AFC West and have their sights set on another playoff run.
Mahomes has thrown for 4,052 passing yards and 30 touchdowns this season.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of five Baltimore Ravens players who were selected to this year's Pro Bowl. This will be Jackson's second Pro Bowl selection and it isn't even one of his best seasons to date.
Jackson has thrown for just 2,882 passing yards and 16 touchdowns this season as he and the Ravens continue to be affected by the injury bug.
NFC
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (Starter)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been selected for his 10th Pro Bowl, which is now a franchise record for selections.
Despite missing a game this season, Rodgers has thrown for 3,487 passing yards and 30 touchdowns with an impressive 110.4 QB rating.
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
With the selection into the 2022 Pro Bowl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set a record for his 15th selection. This will be Brady's first time appearing in the Pro Bowl for the NFC.
Brady has 4,348 passing yards and 36 touchdowns through 14 games with the Buccaneers this season.
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have had a solid season so far, even with a few hiccups along the way. Kyler Murray missed three games this season and was still selected to play to the Pro Bowl.
This is Murray's second selection into the Pro Bowl (he was chosen last season even though there wasn't an actual game). Murray has thrown for 3,039 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in 11 games this season.
