3 reasons why Patrick Mahomes is the future for NFL quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes has had a remarkable NFL career, and it's just beginning.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes with the 10th pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Mahomes played college football at Texas Tech, where he would show off his arm strength and arm talent.

Critics questioned if he would be a good fit in the NFL, but he has silenced all those critics in just four seasons. Patrick Mahomes hasn't just succeeded, but he's also shown why he is future of the NFL when it comes to the quarterback position.

3. Patrick Mahomes is a winner

The Chiefs made Patrick Mahomes their full-time starting quarterback in the 2018 season. He would take the Chiefs to a 12-4 record and into the AFC Championship Game. In the 2019 season, Patrick Mahomes would lead the Chiefs to a 13-3 regular season record.

Mahomes would cap off the 2019 season with a Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. This season, he has led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 9-1 record through Week 11 and is on his way to his third straight playoff berth. Patrick Mahomes is a winner and has proven that he will do anything to win football games.

2. Patrick Mahomes' 2018 MVP season

Patrick Mahomes would win the NFL MVP in his first full year as a starter. Mahomes would complete 66 percent of his passes during the 2018 season. He would also complete the season with a 113.8 passer rating.

Patrick Mahomes would pass for 5,097 yards during his MVP season. Mahomes would add 50 touchdown passes to just 12 interceptions, which makes him tied for second in NFL history for the most touchdown passes in a single season.

The Chiefs would end the regular season with a 12-4 record and would beat the Indianapolis Colts in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Mahomes would fall short of a Super Bowl appearance when they would run into Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. This doesn't take away from the fact that he put together an MVP season for the ages.

1. Patrick Mahomes has made history in four years

Patrick Mahomes would take his success in the 2018 season and carry it over to the 2019 season. Mahomes would lead the Chiefs to a 13-3 record, but would fall short in winning back-to-back MVPs. Instead, he would lead the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. Mahomes would win the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers in a fourth-quarter comeback.

Patrick Mahomes would be the youngest player to win an MVP award and a Super Bowl. Mahomes would add a Super Bowl MVP to his career awards. He would also lead the Chiefs to three straight playoff victories after trailing by more than 10 points. The 2019 Kansas City Chiefs were the first team to do this in the NFL.

The Chiefs would sign Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year, $503 million contract this past offseason. It's the largest contract in sports history. Mahomes has so far lived up to the contract that he signed. The 2020 season has been a successful one for the young gunslinger.

2020 NFL Stats:

3,035 passing yards (1st in the NFL)

27 passing touchdowns (3rd in the NFL)

2 interceptions (1st in the NFL)

85.2 quarterback rating (1st in the NFL)

Mahomes has passed for multiple touchdowns in every game this season but one game. He has only thrown two interceptions all season and both came against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes has not passed for under 200 yards in any of the 2020 NFL season games.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a 9-1 record and he is on his way to winning his second MVP award and potentially back-to-back Super Bowl championships.