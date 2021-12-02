2022 Pro Bowl Top 5 Vote Getters: Tom Brady ranked fifth as Jonathan Taylor leads fan voting

Whether or not the Pro Bowl appeals to most of the NFL-loving world, it is still fun to see which players have done enough to earn their nod to the "best of the best" game that happens every year.

Most of the time, Pro Bowl players can't even make the game as they are waiting to play one another in the Super Bowl, but there are plenty of alternates chosen to take their places. The Pro Bowl isn't necessarily the most exciting game, but the skills challenge and all the events surrounding the game make it exciting.

Here are the top five players with the most Pro Bowl votes.

Pro Bowl leaders 2021-2022

#5 - Tom Brady - 111,716 votes

Usually, Tom Brady is near the top of the list for Pro Bowl votes, but he has come in at number five this season. That's not to say Brady isn't deserving of a Pro Bowl nod.

He has played lights out this season. Brady is currently in second place with a total of 3,403 passing yards. His 30 passing touchdowns are also good for first place among quarterbacks.

Simply put, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff season lives and dies based on how well Brady is playing. He is just that good.

The fact of the matter is that these Pro Bowl votes are usually fan-controlled and Brady just isn't the most popular option right now.

#4 - Myles Garrett - 113,980 votes

Myles Garrett comes in fourth in fan voting for the Pro Bowl, and he is deserving of that designation and so much more. Garrett is the glue that has been holding the Cleveland Browns together when it seems the offense just isn't clicking as well as the defense.

Garrett has continually pressured quarterbacks this season and led the league in overall sacks for the better part of half the season. Garrett currently has 14 sacks this season and could be looking to smash through the overall record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan.

The Browns will need all the help they can get as they chase their wild-card spot in the playoffs.

