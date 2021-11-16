"Didn't make any adjustments on the sideline" - Myles Garrett pins blame on Browns coaching staff for humiliating loss to Patriots

The Cleveland Browns' 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots hit Myles Garrett like a gut punch. Garrett is one of the fiercest competitors in the league.

In Week 10, the Browns looked like an amateur team, unable to counter the onslaught brought upon them by rookie quarterback Mac Jones and Bill Belichick.

It was a coaching clinic run by Belichick and Josh McDaniels, who schemed up plays to prevent Garrett from being a difference-maker. Garrett did record a sack but was a non-factor for the most part.

Garrett was frustrated by the humiliation. When looking for who was at fault, Garrett pointed his finger at the coaching staff.

Myles Garrett blames Browns' coaches for lack of adjustments in loss to Patriots

The Patriots' offense caught fire, unlike any game we've seen with Jones under center. The Patriots scored 45 unanswered points after the Browns' successful opening drive.

On top of that, three of the Patriots' scoring drives were over 90 yards. The Patriots were more diverse in their game plan and attacked the ball downfield.

A frustrated Myles Garrett told WKYC radio,

“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and see how we can get better, see how we can scheme better, see how we can make adjustments on the fly. We never had a chance just because we didn’t make any adjustments on the sideline or when we had time to.”

By halftime, the Patriots were leading the Browns 24-7. The Patriots had a lot of success throwing against linebackers in the middle of the Browns defense.

Jones fit balls into tight windows and did a good job reading through his progressions as his offensive line held up well in pass protection. Trent Brown's return to the offensive line made a significant difference as well.

Myles Garrett noted all of this in his response when he doubled down on blaming the coaching staff. The defensive player of the year frontrunner said,

“I think we didn’t counter like we are supposed to. We didn’t stop the bleeding and they kept attacking where we were deficient. "Great play calling. Mac Jones made some great throws. He fit in a couple times across the middle. They were pretty much max protecting and trying to get to the middle of the field, and we didn’t have answers.”

While the Browns look like Jekyll and Hide, the Patriots have won five of their last six games. Offensively, they've gotten hot and are in a rhythm few teams have been able to match.

G.T Bobby Thompson @BThomps81 #Patriots offense has gotten better and better every week. They current rank 3rd in the AFC in Points per game (27.5) and 15th overall in the NFL in total yards #Patriots offense has gotten better and better every week. They current rank 3rd in the AFC in Points per game (27.5) and 15th overall in the NFL in total yards

Myles Garrett, meanwhile, still leads the league in sacks and is doing all he can to keep his team afloat. The Browns' defense hasn't been bad this season, but they haven't taken the jump many expected after their offseason of additions.

The Browns coaching staff and Garrett will have a chance to redeem themselves against the hungry Detroit Lions in Week 11.

