NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most sacks heading into Week 11?

Week 10 has nearly wrapped up and the sack leaders have all but stayed the same. However, the competition for who might end this season with the most sacks has certainly heated up.

Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt are hard-pressed to battle each other for the highest sack count, week after week.

Both Garrett and Watt can easily be seen as front runners for DPOTY. They aren't alone at the top of Sack Mountain, though, as Harold Landry isn't far behind.

Here's a look at the sack leaders heading into week 11.

Current top five sack leaders

#5 - Matthew Judon - 9.5 sacks

Once again, Matthew Judon remains in the top five for sacks. Although he was only able to record half a sack when the Patriots steamrolled the Cleveland Browns, he remains one of the best linebackers in the game.

Judon continues to pressure quarterbacks week after week, and the Patriots are now starting to look as scary as they were when Tom Brady was around. The Patriots are now 6-4 and a game behind the Bills for first place in the AFC East.

That is due in part to the fierce defense that the Patriots have, which includes leader Matthew Judon. He also added three quarterback hits onto his half-sack day.

Judon is tied for fourth place with nine-and-a-half sacks.

#4 - Haason Reddick - 9.5 sacks

Battling Judon for a place in the top five-week after week is none other than the Panthers' go-to man, Haason Reddick. The Carolina Panthers cruised to a massive victory over the Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins-less Cardinals on Sunday.

The huge win was further driven home by the one-and-a-half sack day that Reddick contributed. In the same light as Judon, Reddick also tacked on three quarterback hits.

Given how well this Panthers defense is playing, and the fact that they have Cam Newton back, the team might go on a run to the playoffs. They are 5-5 and Reddick is a big reason why they continue to surprise teams.

He continually gets to the quarterback.

