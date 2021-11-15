Is Mac Jones the next Tom Brady? This stat sure could provide some answers

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has shown that he is exactly what the team was looking for when they drafted him in the first round of the NFL Draft in April. After not making the playoffs for the first time since 2008, the Patriots weren't afraid to spend money or make risky moves to build their roster for this season.

After a bumpy start to the season, the New England Patriots are back to their winning ways. After a dominant win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, the Patriots are now 6-4, tied with six wins at the top of the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills.

Could Mac Jones do what Tom Brady did in his long-standing tenure with the New England Patriots?

Mac Jones' early stats prove he could be 'the next Brady'

Mac Jones is only ten games into his NFL career, but already everyone is taking notice of his ability to run the Patriots offense and be calm under pressure. After all, the Patriots drafted Jones out of the University of Alabama, where he led a pro-style offense under head coach Nick Saban.

With all of the comparisons between Jones and Tom Brady, there is one new statistic that could indicate that he is on the same path as the seven-time Super Bowl Champion and future NFL Hall of Famer.

Through the first ten games of Mac Jones' career he has a passer rating of 94. This also happens to be the same passer rating that Tom Brady had during the first ten games of his NFL career back in 2001.

Granted, there isn't a crystal ball that says that Mac Jones is off to appear in ten Super Bowls, while winning seven. Or, being named NFL MVP three times or other countless accolades that Brady continues to rack up in his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mac Jones seems to have no problem setting the bar high himself when it comes to statistics. Jones has already thrown for 2,333 yards and 13 touchdowns through his first ten games.

Jones has also proved that he has no problem running the Patriots offense and that he and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels are 'on the same page' when it comes to execution and play calling.

While Mac Jones still has a long career ahead of him, it appears he has started off on the right foot.

