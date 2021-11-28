Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight vs Browns?

The Baltimore Ravens were able to survive last week without MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. Tyler Huntley did just enough to squeak out a win against the Chicago Bears.

But the Ravens can breathe a sigh of relief that Jackson will return to the lineup in Week 12 to face the Cleveland Browns in primetime.

Jackson is putting up equal, if not better, numbers than he did in 2019 at this point in the season when he won MVP. The Ravens are 7-3 and are slowly looking like the favorites in the AFC North.

But to keep that up, they must beat their rival Browns in Week 12 in Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson is playing tonight vs. Browns

After missing Week 11 due to a non-COVID illness, Lamar Jackson will play in Week 12 at 100 percent health. He was a full participant in practice every day this week.

By all accounts, he seemed like his normal self.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Sammy Watkins on return of Lamar Jackson, who missed last game with an illness: "Lamar has come back on point. He's throwing the ball well. He's moving around. I feel like we actually got better since he's been back." Sammy Watkins on return of Lamar Jackson, who missed last game with an illness: "Lamar has come back on point. He's throwing the ball well. He's moving around. I feel like we actually got better since he's been back."

Although Huntley showed flashes against the Bears, having Jackson back in the lineup is massive. The Ravens have averaged 24.7 points per game this season but only scored 16 without their superstar behind center.

Jackson's best weapon, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, is questionable to play but is trending towards playing. Brown, Rashod Bateman and Sammy Watkins have played just one game as a trio, which was in Week 10.

Having all three weapons on the field at the same time makes the Ravens' offense extremely dangerous. Devonta Freeman has given the Ravens some juice at running back as well.

The Browns defense looks to slow down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

Jackson's dual-threat capability will give the Browns a lot to prepare against. The Browns have a bye week after this week and face the Ravens again after the bye.

Whatever the Browns learn from this game will likely be used against the Ravens in just two weeks.

The Browns defense has been an inconsistent unit this season. Myles Garrett is having an All-Pro season but has lacked support from those around him.

But Garrett feels confident that they'll be able to stop Jackson in this game.

Camryn Justice @camijustice #Browns Myles Garrett said whether they have to blitz Lamar Jackson 35 times like the Dolphins or contain like the Bengals, they've got find a way to slow him down. #Browns Myles Garrett said whether they have to blitz Lamar Jackson 35 times like the Dolphins or contain like the Bengals, they've got find a way to slow him down.

Few players draw as much attention weekly as Lamar Jackson. His passing ability in the pocket is fluid, and he now has a full lineup of weapons at his disposal.

For as inconsistent as they are, the Browns defense is solid against the run. They give up the eighth fewest yards per game.

The game feels like a must-win for both teams as the AFC North race heats up in the coming weeks.

Edited by LeRon Haire