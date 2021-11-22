Ranking Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's top 5 plays from 2021 NFL season 

Lamar Jackson didn't play on Sunday, but there's reason to let a weekend go by without some electrifying antics from the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

In the wake of the Ravens' 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears, one earned without Jackson's services as he recovers from a (non-COVID) illness, we look back at the 24-year-old quarterback's finest moments so far in 2021.

When did Jackson break the internet in 2021?

#5- Air Jackson

An unwanted aura of scrutiny followed the Ravens after dropping a Week 1 Monday night contest in Las Vegas. Another prime-time loss against Kansas City probably would've made things even more awkward, as the Ravens fell behind against the Chiefs.

A little Jackson magic helped Baltimore make a big leap — quite literally — in their quest to earn a crucial early win against the defending AFC champions. Jackson's jump pass launch, locating a wide-open Marquise Brown, helped change the course of the game as the pair united for a 42-yard touchdown that narrowed a two-possession gap.

Jackson's leap of glory on that Sunday evening wouldn't be the last time he took flight on that Sunday evening.

2021 Lamar Jackson:



Confirmed to be as electric as 2018, 2019, 2020 Lamar Jackson ⚡️

2021 Lamar Jackson: Confirmed to be as electric as 2018, 2019, 2020 Lamar Jackson ⚡️https://t.co/nwHN6j6vIW

#4 - Viva Lamar Vegas

The Ravens' Week 1 excursion to Sin City ended on a sour note, as they were the victims of a come-from-behind victory engineered by Derek Carr and the Raiders. That didn't stop Jackson from providing a lights-out performance, one highlighted by a showstopping touchdown pass that helped Baltimore build their star-crossed lead.

Anyone hoping that the offseason took some of Jackson's edge away was left sorely disappointed, as some fancy footwork allowed him to avoid the Las Vegas rush and find Brown in the back of the end zone.

