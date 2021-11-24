"Football is an awfully emotional game" - Chargers QB Justin Herbert addresses Cam Heyward punching incident

Cameron Heyward stirred up controversy on a play made against Justin Herbert during Sunday Night Football.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback ran for 36 yards in a wild fourth quarter. The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end tackled him and also hit him in the gut. The punch came after Herbert was down for several seconds.

Justin Herbert was on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday. McAfee asked the rising star what his thoughts on the play were. Herbert had a very mature response and claimed to have no issues with Heyward.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BoltUp "Cam Heyward is an incredible player & I don't think anything was intentional.. football is an awfully emotional game & sometimes you get caught up in a pile" ~Justin Herbert "Cam Heyward is an incredible player & I don't think anything was intentional.. football is an awfully emotional game & sometimes you get caught up in a pile" ~Justin Herbert#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BoltUp https://t.co/CbtdbLIacX

Justin Herbert would have every right to be upset about being punched by Heyward. But the 23-year-old understands that football is a physical, as well as emotional game. Here's Herbert's response to McAfee:

"I think it was a mistake. I think he slipped, I don't think anything was intentional. Football is an awfully emotional game and sometimes you get caught up in the pile. I've got no hard feelings to him and he's an incredible player. I've got so much respect for his game so whatever happens happens and it's on to the next play."

After being brought down, Heyward lay on Herbert for four seconds before attempting to get up. When he did, Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer came over to stand up for his quarterback. Heyward fell, which is when he decided to gut-punch Herbert.

Social media had a barrage of angry tweets after the play happened Sunday night. Fans called for the NFL to suspend the Steelers captain for dirty play.

Brandon Little @BrandonLittleSI Wonder if the NFL does the right thing and suspends Cam Heyward for this play. Wonder if the NFL does the right thing and suspends Cam Heyward for this play. https://t.co/wkFWVYfUH7

The NFL has announced that the play is being examined, and Heyward does face a potential fine. Heyward did apologize after the game for his actions:

“To be honest, I was running after the ball, and I caught my hand under, so when I was trying to get back up, I couldn’t get up, and I fell back on him. I know it looks terrible, (but) there was nothing malicious behind it. I don’t think I was trying to punch him, but I know it looks worse than it is in slow motion. I’m sorry if I did anything to offend anybody. I wish I had said more to Justin after, but there was nothing behind it.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Justin Herbert is moving on from it, and so are the Chargers. The Chargers offense had the depleted Steelers defense by the scruff of its neck. They'll look to do it again in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. Should Cam Heyward be suspended for his hit on Justin Herbert? Yes No 0 votes so far