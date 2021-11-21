Is Kyler Murray playing tonight vs Seahawks in Week 11? 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's status versus NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks is up in the air. It is now a game-time decision, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Murray has been out for the last two games with an ankle injury. There is a greater likelihood that backup quarterback Colt McCoy will be under center for the second consecutive week.

Both Murray (ankle) and McCoy (pectoral) are listed as questionable.

Will Kyler Murray Play Tonight?

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Murray will be a game-time decision for a third straight week. The Cardinals Pro Bowl quarterback is doubtful to play versus Seattle, but no commitment will be made until after the pre-game warmups, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Murray (ankle) has not been on the field since Week 8, when he initially suffered the injury against the Green Bay Packers. The major concern is that the Cardinals have a bye following this week and the team might make the call to give Murray an additional two weeks to fully heal.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals are not expected to make any final decisions until pre-game warmups, but signs heading into Sunday’s game in Seattle point to Colt McCoy starting his third straight game for Arizona in place of the injured Kyler Murray, per sources. Cardinals are not expected to make any final decisions until pre-game warmups, but signs heading into Sunday’s game in Seattle point to Colt McCoy starting his third straight game for Arizona in place of the injured Kyler Murray, per sources.

So far this season, the 2019 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year is having a great year. He has 2,276 passing yards with 17 touchdown passes with seven interceptions in eight starts.

He averages 284.5 passing yards a game, the seventh-best in the league. He is also second in the league with a 110.4 passer rating.

The top overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has a 72.7 completion percentage, which is first in the league.

Who Starts if Kyler Murray Cannot Go?

If Murray cannot start versus the Seahawks, Colt McCoy will likely get the start. The 12-year NFL veteran has started the last two games in Murray’s absence with a 1-1 record.

In his starts for the Cardinals, McCoy is 33 of 46 with 356 passing yards, 249 of which came in a Week 9 win against the San Francisco 49ers. He has one touchdown and one interception with a 71.7 completion percentage in his starts as well.

The Cardinals have started their 2021-2022 campaign on fire. Despite missing Kyler Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a few games, they are still tied for the best record in the league at 8-2.

They look to hopefully put some space between themselves and the Los Angeles Rams, who are hot on their heels in the NFC West division.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray, still dealing with that high-ankle injury, likely will end up resting until the bye, source said. He wants to play and there is a chance, but similar to the last few weeks, there is a much better chance that Colt McCoy (pectoral) plays than Murray. #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray, still dealing with that high-ankle injury, likely will end up resting until the bye, source said. He wants to play and there is a chance, but similar to the last few weeks, there is a much better chance that Colt McCoy (pectoral) plays than Murray.

