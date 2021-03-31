NFL Free Agency: Arizona Cardinals sign veteran QB Colt McCoy

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that Arizona Cardinals reached a one-year deal with veteran quarterback Colt McCoy on Tuesday.

McCoy spent the 2020-21 NFL season as the back-up to New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. When Jones went down with an injury, though, McCoy didn't get any playing time. He will now back up Kyler Murray in Arizona.

Colt McCoy will be entering his 11th season in the NFL during the 2021-22 campaign. He has had stints with the Washington Football Team, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

He started 21 of a possible 24 games in three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, posting an overall record of 6-15.

Colt McCoy is headed to the Cardinals on a one-year deal, per @AdamSchefter

McCoy started two games for the New York Giants in 2020, winning one and losing the other. With all the experience that Colt McCoy has in the NFL as a starter and bac-up, it makes sense that the Cardinals signed the veteran this off-season?

NFL Free Agency: Why did the Arizona Cardinals sign veteran QB Colt McCoy?

Arizona Cardinals back-up QB Colt McCoy

The Arizona Cardinals had two back-up quarterbacks on their roster during the 2020-21 NFL season. Brett Hundley and Chris Streveler served as the back-up quarterbacks to Kyler Murray. Hundley was the veteran in the quarterback room but remained inactive for most of the season.

Both Streveler and Hundley hit the free agent market, leaving the Arizona Cardinals short at the quarterback position. There's a chance that Colt McCoy could take over Brett Hundley's job as the veteran in the room. The chances of Colt McCoy playing during the 2021-2022 NFL season are slim, though.

Colt McCoy leading the Giants to victory over the Seahawks in Seattle will forever be an unbelievable moment in Giants history.

Nevertheless, McCoy would bring a positive feeling to the locker room and is a great team player both on and off the football field. Arizona have a young team and could use the leadership Colt McCoy brings to the table. Not to mention, McCoy could serve as a mentor to Kyler Murray too.

Let's not forget that at one point, Colt McCoy was one of the best quarterbacks in college football. In ten NFL seasons, Colt McCoy has tasted both success and failure.

McCoy is a great signing for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. It'll be interesting to see how things play out and how Colt McCoy helps the Cardinals with Murray.