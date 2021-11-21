An important NFC West matchup is on the cards on Sunday, as the Seattle Seahawks try a last hurrah to salvage their 2021 season. To do that, there's a difficult mission to pass: facing the 8-2 Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona has two significant question marks on the game. First, star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is out as he's still dealing with a hamstring injury. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is still not confirmed to play: he missed the game against the Carolina Panthers last week with an ankle injury, and he will be a game-time decision on Sunday.
For Seattle, there's the prospect of having Russell Wilson back, but even with their biggest star on the field, they couldn't score points against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, the first shutout of Wilson's career. He needs to get back to his best if the Seahawks want to produce an upset.
The Seahawks' mission is challenging. They'll need the best exhibition of their season if they want to beat the Cardinals.
Arizona Cardinals injury report
Four players are listed as out for the Cardinals and six are questionable. While DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is already out, the biggest question is whether quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) will be able to return to the field on Sunday. If he's out again, quarterback Colt McCoy (pectoral) is also questionable to play, although he could fully practice on Friday.
Seattle Seahawks injury report
No players are confirmed as out for the Seahawks on Sunday, but the status of Jamal Adams (groin) is concerning, as he did not practice on Friday. Kerry Hyder (calf) was able to get back on the field to practice on Friday, but Jamarco Jones (back) and D.J. Reed (groin) are longer shots to play. They will be game-time decisions.
Arizona Cardinals starting lineup
QB - Kyler Murray | RB - James Conner | WR - Rondale Moore, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green | TE - Zach Ertz | OL - D.J. Humphries, Sean Harlow, Max Garcia, Josh Jones, Kelvin Beachum
DL - Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Jordan Phillips | LB - Chandler Jones, Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Markus Golden | CB - Byron Murphy, Robert Alford | S - Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee
Seattle Seahawks starting lineup
QB - Russell Wilson | RB - Alex Collins | WR - DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain | TE - Gerald Everett | OL - Duane Brown, Damien Lewis, Kyle Fuller, Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell
ALSO READArticle Continues below
DL - Rasheem Green, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Kerry Hyder Jr. | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Benson Mayowa | CB - DJ Reed, Sidney Jones IV, Tre Brown | SS - Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson