Is Kyler Murray playing tonight vs. the Panthers?

Kyler Murray and the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the scrappy Carolina Panthers in Week 10, who have been in the news this week over the signing (or re-signing) of their former franchise quarterback Cam Newton. The Cardinals hope to have a franchise signal caller of their own in NFL MVP candidate Murray.

Murray missed last week's game with an injury to his ankle. The Cardinals will need to have all hands on deck in order to defeat a Panthers team that feels rejuvenated over the signing of Newton, although he will not suit up tonight.

Will Kyler Murray play in Week 10 vs. the Panthers?

Kyler Murray is listed as questionable ahead of tonight's game against the Carolina Panthers. Murray could miss consecutive games as he missed last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals comfortably triumphed over the Niners, but they will desperately want their former first-overall pick back under center.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Three Cardinals - Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore - are questionable for Sunday. Moore is the most likely to play, Hopkins the least, and it doesn’t sound promising for Murray, per sources. Cards will make final decisions in pregame, but sounds like QB-WR inactive. Three Cardinals - Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore - are questionable for Sunday. Moore is the most likely to play, Hopkins the least, and it doesn’t sound promising for Murray, per sources. Cards will make final decisions in pregame, but sounds like QB-WR inactive.

The Cardinals will once again assess Murray on the field before the game starts. However, sources inside the organization are pessimistic about Murray's status.

The quarterback is still battling the ankle injury, and there is a chance he could miss consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Colt McCoy will play again if Murray is out

If Murray is out, veteran quarterback Colt McCoy may enjoy back-to-back starts in the late stages of his career. McCoy torched the 49ers last week, as the journeyman signal-caller posted an 84.7 passer rating.

Matt Miller @nfldraftscout The 49ers are getting their asses kicked by Colt McCoy, James Conner and Christian Kirk. The 49ers are getting their asses kicked by Colt McCoy, James Conner and Christian Kirk.

His performance drew effusive praise from head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and the coach re-affirmed his confidence and belief in McCoy:

"(Colt) is the only one that I've seen in there that will eat dinner with the coaches every now and then because he treats it like he is a coach, and he prepares that way, When his number is called, he knows exactly where to go with the ball and how to move the football. We've been very fortunate to have him here on a lot of different levels, but it was great to see him have success actually on the field on Sunday."

Murray is frustrated with missing time over the injury to his ankle. He spoke about how tough it is for him when he has to watch on the sidelines:

"I don't like missing any time, "As soon as the season starts, you're kind of getting beat up and then an injury, you are kind of behind the 8-ball. I don't think there was any recharging for me. Mentally it's not fun either, not being able to be yourself and play."

Mystery surrounds Murray's status tonight. But despite whomever starts, the Cardinals will have a plan irrespective of which quarterback takes the field.

The Redbirds are flying high in the NFL, with the best record in the NFC of 8-1. They will feel Murray's absence if he sits out.

However, his long-term health is vital as the Cardinals eye a deep run in the playoffs.

Edited by LeRon Haire