Packers vs. Vikings injury report and starting lineup - November 21 | NFL Week 11

The Green Bay Packers haven't had the most stable quarterback position, the best health, or the best performances of 2021. However, the Packers are a team that gets it done in 2021 on a game-by-game basis. The Cheeseheads take on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

The Vikings, meanwhile, are in the same place they've been throughout the Kirk Cousins era. Slightly behind but full of reasons to believe. In this game, they have plenty of reasons to think they can win. But to get it done, they'll have to get in front of Aaron Rodgers and hold him down. If this game is close late, the Packers will find a way to win just like they've done all year long.

Meanwhile, the Packers will hope that Aaron Rodgers entirely knocked the Covid rust off in the game against Seattle last week. If he did, the Packers should be pretty confident in their ability to control the game and come out on top. That said, it is one thing to talk through a game. It is another thing entirely to play it.

How many players from both teams are ready to play? Here's a look at the health of both teams, according to CBS Sports.

Green Bay Packers Team Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status David Bakhtiari OT Knee - ACL Out Aaron Jones RB Knee - MCL Out Allen Lazard WR Shoulder Doubtful Whitney Mercilus DE Biceps Out Rashan Gary OLB Elbow Questionable Robert Tonyan TE Knee - ACL Out Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder - AC Joint Out Za'Darius Smith OLB Back Out

On Sunday, the Packers' defense will be without cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and linebacker Za'Darius Smith (back). Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) will also miss the game against the Vikings. Wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) is also a big doubt.

Minnesota Vikings Team Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status Wyatt Davis G Ankle Out Patrick Peterson DB Hamstring Out Bashaud Breeland CB Groin Questionable Michael Pierce DT Elbow Out Danielle Hunter DE Pectoral Out Irv Smith TE Knee - Meniscus Out

The Vikings have listed five players as out for the game against the Packers on Sunday: Guard Wyatt Davis (ankle), defensive back Patrick Peterson (hamstring), defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow), defensive end Danielle Hunter (pec) and tight end Irv Smith (knee)

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland is questionable due to a groin injury.

Green Bay Packers Team Starting lineup

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - AJ Dillon | WR - Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers | TE - Marcedes Lewis | OL - Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Billy Turner

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Jack Heflin | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

Minnesota Vikings Team Starting Lineup

QB - Kirk Cousins | RB - Dalvin Cook | WR - Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn | TE - Tyler Conklin | OL - Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Gerrett Bradbury, Olisaemeka Udoh, Brian O'Neill

DL - DJ Wonnum, Armon Watts, Dalvin Tomlinson, Everson Griffen | LB - Nick Vigil, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr | CB - Cameron Dantzler, Mackensie Alexander | SS - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry

