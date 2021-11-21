Packers vs. Vikings injury report and starting lineup - November 21 | NFL Week 11

The Green Bay Packers haven't had the most stable quarterback position, the best health, or the best performances of 2021. However, the Packers are a team that gets it done in 2021 on a game-by-game basis. The Cheeseheads take on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.
The Vikings, meanwhile, are in the same place they've been throughout the Kirk Cousins era. Slightly behind but full of reasons to believe. In this game, they have plenty of reasons to think they can win. But to get it done, they'll have to get in front of Aaron Rodgers and hold him down. If this game is close late, the Packers will find a way to win just like they've done all year long.
Meanwhile, the Packers will hope that Aaron Rodgers entirely knocked the Covid rust off in the game against Seattle last week. If he did, the Packers should be pretty confident in their ability to control the game and come out on top. That said, it is one thing to talk through a game. It is another thing entirely to play it.
How many players from both teams are ready to play? Here's a look at the health of both teams, according to CBS Sports.
Green Bay Packers Team Injury Report
On Sunday, the Packers' defense will be without cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and linebacker Za'Darius Smith (back). Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) will also miss the game against the Vikings. Wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) is also a big doubt.
Minnesota Vikings Team Injury Report
The Vikings have listed five players as out for the game against the Packers on Sunday: Guard Wyatt Davis (ankle), defensive back Patrick Peterson (hamstring), defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow), defensive end Danielle Hunter (pec) and tight end Irv Smith (knee)
Cornerback Bashaud Breeland is questionable due to a groin injury.
Green Bay Packers Team Starting lineup
QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - AJ Dillon | WR - Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers | TE - Marcedes Lewis | OL - Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Billy Turner
DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Jack Heflin | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez
Minnesota Vikings Team Starting Lineup
QB - Kirk Cousins | RB - Dalvin Cook | WR - Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn | TE - Tyler Conklin | OL - Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Gerrett Bradbury, Olisaemeka Udoh, Brian O'Neill
DL - DJ Wonnum, Armon Watts, Dalvin Tomlinson, Everson Griffen | LB - Nick Vigil, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr | CB - Cameron Dantzler, Mackensie Alexander | SS - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry