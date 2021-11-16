NFL Fantasy Football Week 11: AJ Dillon and three other must-haves

Week 10 was quite interesting, with the league's first tie and several key injuries affecting many fantasy football leagues. Most leagues start the playoffs in Week 15 with the championship round being the final week of the regular season (Week 17). That leaves just four weeks for teams who are lacking behind in the rankings to make their move and sneak into the winner's bracket playoffs. If your lineup is depleted from injuries, here are four players who are must-haves for Week 11. These might not be long-term options, but they can help get you some extra points in a close matchup.

Four must-haves for Week 11 in fantasy football

#1 - RB AJ Dillon - Green Bay Packers

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Davante Adams was all the way turnt up and shoved the hell out of AJ Dillon after his 50-yard catch-and-run Davante Adams was all the way turnt up and shoved the hell out of AJ Dillon after his 50-yard catch-and-run https://t.co/DAEHrMVolk

Aaron Jones has had a decent fantasy football season, ranking as the ninth-best running back this season. He put together 86 total yards in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks before suffering an MCL sprain that will shelf him for a few weeks. AJ Dillon had over 120 total yards in the game and scored twice to give the Green Bay Packers the win. With Aaron Jones out for a few weeks, AJ Dillon will possibly be the most trending option this week in fantasy football.

#2 - QB Cam Newton - Carolina Panthers

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Panthers coach Matt Rhule says Cam Newton will get most of the first-team reps this week in preparation to play WFT. While he won’t declare Newton the starter, if all goes well it’s clearly heading that way. #Panthers coach Matt Rhule says Cam Newton will get most of the first-team reps this week in preparation to play WFT. While he won’t declare Newton the starter, if all goes well it’s clearly heading that way.

Cam Newton returned home to Carolina but did not start. PJ Walker started in Week 10, but Newton made the biggest impact. He threw four passes for eight yards and a touchdown while also running for 14 yards and another score. Head coach Matt Rhule will allow Newton to play with the first-team in practice and should likely get the start. He has upside as a QB2 in fantasy football thanks to his rushing abilities.

#3 - WR Marcus Johnson - Tennessee Titans

Julio Jones has been placed on IR and will miss at least two more weeks. There has been little production behind AJ Brown, but Marcus Johnson stepped up with 100 yards in Week 10. The Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans in Week 11, giving Johnson a great opportunity to have over 10 points in fantasy football again.

#4 - RB Darrel Williams - Kansas City Chiefs

Darrel Williams has played well enough to see snaps even with Clyde Edwards-Helaire back and healthy. He had 144 total yards against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 and has scored at least over 20 fantasy football points twice in the last five games. The Kansas City Chiefs are rallying after a rough start to the season and should ride every player's momentum through the second half of the year.

