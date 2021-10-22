NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Should I start QB Ryan Tannehill in Week 7? 

Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans scored an upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 and are being looked at as contenders to win the AFC by some. The Titans have a commanding lead in the below-average AFC South and have a favorable matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

The Chiefs' defense has been lackluster in 2021, allowing at least 29 points in five of their six games this season. They have surrendered over 350 total yards in all but one game. Running back Derrick Henry is an assured starter at RB1, but should Ryan Tannehill also be a starter in fantasy football this week?

Should I start QB Ryan Tannehill in fantasy football in Week 7?

Kevin @Daboys_22 Ryan Tannehill might go down as one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy this season Ryan Tannehill might go down as one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy this season

Ryan Tannehill is currently ranked as the 20th-best quarterback in fantasy football through six weeks. The Titans beat the Buffalo Bills, but it had little to do with Tannehill. He went 18/29 for 216 yards and tossed an interception. Tannehill got the ball to A.J. Brown and Julio Jones on crucial downs, but the quarterback was sub-par at best.

Tannehill has thrown for over 300 passing yards only once this season. His fantasy football value is on the lower side, He's had just one game with more than 14 fantasy football points. He had just 13 points against the Bills last week and his season-high was 24 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Chris M-Bite Size Fantasy Football Stats @force_fantasy Ryan Tannehill was the QB 7 after he took over the job in 2019.He was the QB 7 in 2020.He added one of the top 5 WR's all time in 2021.He is now the QB 23 in Fantasy Pts Per Game. Ryan Tannehill was the QB 7 after he took over the job in 2019.He was the QB 7 in 2020.He added one of the top 5 WR's all time in 2021.He is now the QB 23 in Fantasy Pts Per Game.

Ryan Tannehill should be ignored this week in standard leagues as the starting quarterback. The Chiefs are still ranked as a top-five defense against the pass and are softer against the run. The Titans will stick with Derrick Henry and the ground game against the Chiefs. The Titans superstar running back will be the focal point of the offense, leaving Tannehill with little to do.

Outside of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, there aren't any other real playmakers for Tannehill to throw to. Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are boom-or-bust. If the Chiefs are able to keep Jones and Brown at bay, Tannehill will suffer.

Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 @Safid_Deen Good for Ryan Tannehill man. Happy for him surrounded by all those weapons at this stage in his career. Good for Ryan Tannehill man. Happy for him surrounded by all those weapons at this stage in his career. https://t.co/2M2mopM4H6

Most leagues are projecting Tannehill to be a borderline QB1 in fantasy football in Week 7. In reality, the Titans' quarterback only has potential as a Super-FLEX QB2 for your deep leagues.

