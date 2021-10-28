Is Davante Adams playing tonight vs. Cardinals in Week 8? 

Davante Adams, star receiver for the Green Bay Packers, has played in at least 12 games each season since entering the league in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Needless to say, he, along with Aaron Rodgers, have been consistent and productive mainstays for the Packers' offense over the past few years.

But this all may change for tonight's Week 8 Thursday night showdown with the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

On Monday, Adams was placed on the COVID-19 list. In order to play in the game, he would need to test negative for the virus twice consecutively 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic.

Will Davante Adams play against the Cardinals in Week 8?

The major problem with Adams being placed on the COVID-19 list is that it occurred on a short week as the Packers just defeated the Washington Football Team this past Sunday. The short timeframe lessens the chances of Adams being able to suit up for the NFC showdown tonight.

NFL insider Adam Schefter recently tweeted out that Adams is unlikely to play for tonight's all-important tilt.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers’ WR Davante Adams is unlikely to play Thursday night considering he still would need two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart. Packers’ WR Allen Lazard is out because he’s unvaccinated and couldn’t be cleared in time for Thursday night in time. Packers’ WR Davante Adams is unlikely to play Thursday night considering he still would need two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart. Packers’ WR Allen Lazard is out because he’s unvaccinated and couldn’t be cleared in time for Thursday night in time.

Another important factor for tonight's game is the fact that fellow Packers receiver Allen Lazard wound up on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. This also put his game status in doubt as he was placed on the list a day after Adams.

How will the Packers perform without their key receivers?

Davante Adams is arguably the best receiver in the NFL. His production this year alone (52 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns) has helped propel the Packers to a 6-1 record and they haven't lost since Week 1 of the season.

His absence means that Rodgers will have to key in on another player for key possessions and that player should be one of his former-turned current favorites in Randall Cobb.

After playing for the Packers from 2011-2018, Cobb left the team but returned this year at the request of Rodgers. Despite having only 14 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns, Rodgers still has a rapport with Cobb.

Rodgers will also be forced to lean upon tight end Robert Tonyan, who had a breakout year last season with 586 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

But it isn't all bad news for the 'Pack as receiver Marquez Valdes Scantling, who has been on injured reserve, is traveling to Arizona with the team in the hopes that he suits up and plays.

If the Packers want to defeat the Cardinals, then Valdez-Scantling and any healthy bodies for that matter, would certainly help tonight.

Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports The 7-0 Cardinals vs. the 6-1 Packers in Week 8 has got to be the best matchup in #ThursdayNightFootball history. The 7-0 Cardinals vs. the 6-1 Packers in Week 8 has got to be the best matchup in #ThursdayNightFootball history.

