5 Major COVID absentees ahead of Week 8 NFL games ft Davante Adams, Matt Nagy and more

As Matt Nagy and Davante Adams became the latest to withdraw from the next matchday because of COVID-19 related reasons, it is not hard to wonder if the Green Bay Packers' match with the Chicago Bears contributed something to the spread. There have been other NFL players placed on the COVID-19/reserve list throughout the season. But currently, the latest news all involves these two teams and includes the coaching staff, such as Matt Nagy, as well as star players, such as Davante Adams.

Davante Adams, Matt Nagy and others facing Week 8 COVID challenges

#1 - Matt Nagy, HC, Chicago Bears

Matt Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19 and the Bears will be without him for the next couple of days at the very least. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will stand in for him during full practice. It is the latest blow to the franchise, who now have an additional off-field concern in addition to their current on-field difficulties.

Matt Eurich @MattEurich Matt Nagy says that Chris Tabor will essentially take over meetings.I would assume if Nagy is out this coming week that Tabor will act as the head coach against the 49ers. Matt Nagy says that Chris Tabor will essentially take over meetings.I would assume if Nagy is out this coming week that Tabor will act as the head coach against the 49ers.

#2 - Joe Barry, DC, Green Bay Packers

Joe Barry, the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, tested positive for COVID-19 and will most likely miss the game against the Cardinals given the quick turnaround. Thankfully, he is vaccinated, so the chances of increased severity of the disease are mitigated.

#3 - Eijah Wilkinson, RT, Chicago Bears

With the offense struggling in their loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the last thing they need is another absence. But that is exactly what will come their way as Elijah Wilkinson has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL Bears activate Arlington Hambright with Caleb Johnson and Elijah Wilkinson placed on reserve COVID-19 list Bears activate Arlington Hambright with Caleb Johnson and Elijah Wilkinson placed on reserve COVID-19 list

#4 - Caleb Johnson, LB, Chicago Bears

Caleb Johnson also joins the COVID-19/reserve list along with Elijah Wilkinson. Given Matt Nagy is also affected, and that Jimmy Graham and Robert Quinn are already on the list from before the previous matchday, it points to a wider outbreak in the Bears locker room. At this point, the players now have to wear masks and get regular tests done irrespective of their vaccination status.

#5 - Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Davante Adams is another player who has also been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list after either contracting COVID himself or having come in close contact with someone who did. With Joe Barry around, it isn't much of a surprise either.

