"Aaron Rodgers wants everybody on his puppet string" - Skip Bayless grills Packers QB over retirement rumors 

On a recent episode of the FOX Sports 1 show Undisputed, co-host Skip Bayless discussed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his possible retirement. In regards to the prospect of Rodgers retiring, Bayless had this to say:

"You got a really, really good football team, you can make a case, what I just outlined for you is the best team in pro football. And he's saying this late in the year. 'I don't know. I'm not saying I want to retire. But you never know. I'm not saying I would demand a trade. But you never know what would happen.' Because he wants everybody to be on his puppet string, just in case he needs to yank that puppet string again.”

Rodgers made some comments recently, hinting about possibly hanging it up after the 2021 season. The 10-time Pro Bowl QB was asked if he has made up his mind against retiring after 2021:

"I wouldn't rule that out. I think that I'm just enjoying this season for this season. I think that playing next year will definitely be in the thought process. One of the things, wanting to not be a bum on the way out and still be able to play, I think, is important to me."

The Packers signal-caller went on to discuss his love of the game:

"If this year has taught me anything, it's that I still can play, I still have love for the game, I'm still super competitive, and I still enjoy the process of the week. I miss practice, and it's tough to not be out there, week after week now. But I still do love competing, and I love being out there."

Rodgers is having an MVP-like season this year as fourth in the NFL in touchdown passes with 33, first in both QBR (67.80) and passer rating (110.8). The three-time All-Pro is 10th in passing yards with 3,689 yards and completion percentage at 68%.

Rodgers, who turned 38 on December 2nd, looks to have something left in that right arm of his.

Cody Roark @CodyRoarkNFL People are really claiming Aaron Rodgers shouldn’t be this year’s league MVP because of his views and beliefs? 🙄



Some of you people really need to stop watching sports if you’re looking for things to be offended over. People are really claiming Aaron Rodgers shouldn’t be this year’s league MVP because of his views and beliefs? 🙄Some of you people really need to stop watching sports if you’re looking for things to be offended over.

Will Rodgers Play in 2022?

Should the quarterback decide to return for his 18th year in the league, will he be under center for the Packers or elsewhere?

There are rumors that some teams will seek out his services, with the Denver Broncos looking to be at the top of that list. Denver has veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and third-year quarterback Drew Lock, but neither quarterback has been able to improve the teams' ability to win.

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski



Packers would get multiple firsts and Jerry Jeudy in the theoretical deal. @peter_king suggests today IF Aaron Rodgers wants to go (and he hopes 12 stays), it would make sense to take Nathaniel Hackett and Davante Adams with him to Denver.Packers would get multiple firsts and Jerry Jeudy in the theoretical deal. .@peter_king suggests today IF Aaron Rodgers wants to go (and he hopes 12 stays), it would make sense to take Nathaniel Hackett and Davante Adams with him to Denver. Packers would get multiple firsts and Jerry Jeudy in the theoretical deal.

But with Pittsburgh Steelers signal caller Ben Roethlisberger reportedly ready to call it a career, could they be a player? One thing is for sure: Rodgers’ future in football will continue to be of interest.

