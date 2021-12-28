NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson to the Steelers doesn't excite league executive

Quarterback Russell Wilson will have his first losing season as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15 by a score of 20-10. In Week 16, Seattle lost to the Chicago Bears 25-24.

There has been plenty of speculation that general manager John Schneider will part ways with the seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback this offseason.

A number of teams have been mentioned as potential destinations for Wilson, and the most recent one is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, Mike Sando of The Athletic outlined that league executives cannot see the quarterback playing under center for the Steelers:

"'I don’t see Wilson wanting to go there,’ an exec said of Pittsburgh, noting that Wilson values celebrity and has been linked to markets such as Las Vegas, Chicago and New York (Giants) in previous reports.”

Should Schneider decide to entertain any offers for Wilson, it would not be clear cut as he has no trade clause in his contract.

Seattle gave the Super Bowl-winning quarterback a four-year, $140 million dollar deal in April 2019. In the deal, there was a $65 million dollar signing bonus, $107 million worth of guarantees and an average yearly salary of $35 million.

This was the highest average paid contract, most total guarantees, and biggest signing bonus in NFL history. This was when the deal was made two years ago.

Chicago drafted quarterback Justin Fields in the first-round of this year’s NFL Draft. It seems a trade there is very unlikely. As for the Steelers, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New York Giants, what are the odds?

Where will Wilson play in 2022?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

The Steelers will be in the market for a quarterback as Ben Roethlisberger will reportedly retire at the conclusion of the 2021 season after 18 years with the team. Given the track record of Pittsburgh’s front office, trading for a quarterback does not seem to be in the cards; but that could change.

Las Vegas have Derek Carr as their signal caller. Would their general manager, Mike Mayock, entertain moving on from Carr? Carr will enter 2022 for the final year of his five-year, $125 million dollar contract.

Lastly, the New York Giants have third-year quarterback Daniel Jones. If the team is bringing back both Jones and head coach Joe Judge, they could stay put. Yet, there is a chance the team could move on from current general manager Dave Gettleman after the year. The new GM might see it differently. All in all, Wilson might be playing in the Pacific Northwest in 2022.

