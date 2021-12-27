Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. disrespects Justin Jefferson by doing the 'Griddy' in Vikings' endzone

Odell Beckham Jr. and Justin Jefferson both hail from the state of Louisiana and made names for themselves at LSU. They already have a friendly rivalry in the NFL and met each other on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams took on the Minnesota Vikings.

Jefferson ultimately had the bigger day as he finished with eight catches for 116 yards. But it was Beckham who found the end zone as the Rams took home a 30-23 win.

Not only did Beckham find the end zone, but he also hit Jefferson's signature dance to really drive home the disrespect. Cue the "Griddy."

It was Jefferson who popularized the "Griddy" and it looked like Beckham was waiting for the perfect opportunity to show up his fellow LSU Tiger. OBJ flaunted the move after a score that helped launch the Rams up close to the top of the NFC standings.

Odell Beckham Jr. is dominating again

Beckham Jr. has been on fire since leaving the Cleveland Browns. He has four touchdowns in six games and is looking like a legitimate number two receiver with the Rams behind Cooper Kupp.

It's hard to remember the last time Beckham was able to celebrate anything following his time with the New York Giants. He spent just over two years with the Browns, and all the talk that concerned him surrounded his lack of production and connection with Baker Mayfield. He lost the luster that made him OBJ.

Now, he is back doing touchdown dances in opposing stadiums to show up the local star. That is a total shift in narrative and a great one for Rams fans.

Jefferson's team did lose, but he still had himself a huge day with 116 yards. He established himself as the true number one guy in Minnesota and even set some NFL history Sunday to surpass the man who stole his dance.

Jefferson overtook Beckham for the most receiving yards in the first two seasons of an NFL career. It came in a loss, but doing so in front of Beckham remains a special feat. Jefferson went for exactly 1,400 yards as a rookie and followed it up in 2021 by proving he was not just a one-hit wonder.

For reference, Beckham had 1,305 yards as a rookie and 1,450 yards in his second season while playing with the Giants.

Beckham made a name for himself with a one-handed grab that continues to live on in NFL lore. Jefferson has his "Griddy" dance, but he is still seeking that signature moment.

The elder former LSU Tiger held the upper hand after Sunday's game as his team took home a win. The Rams have broken into a dance while the Vikings seek help in the NFC playoff picture.

Edited by Piyush Bisht