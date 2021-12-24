3 logical NFL fits for Russell Wilson in 2022

The Russell Wilson trade rumors began in the offseason and have picked up again now that the Seattle Seahawks are experiencing their first losing season since he arrived in 2012.

Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll may both be seeking new opportunites as the Seahawks look for a reset. If Wilson is available, teams all over the NFL are going to be clamoring to land him in a trade.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX For the first time in his 10-year NFL career, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will finish a season with a losing record. For the first time in his 10-year NFL career, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will finish a season with a losing record. https://t.co/D5CvvdOxPJ

A few, in particular, stand out as obvious and logical fits for one reason or another. Let's look at the three most logical NFL fits for Wilson in 2022.

3 potential NFL landing spots for Russell Wilson in 2022

Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints

#3 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints seemed to have a replacement for Drew Brees in Jameis Winston. But Winston was knocked out with a season-ending injury back on Halloween, and the Saints are still searching for that long-term answer.

Taysom Hill continues to get more money and opportunities in New Orleans, but he is not the best passer around. That is where Wilson comes in. He can pair up with Sean Payton, and Hill can go back to his role of being more of a gadget player.

Wilson is going to want to land somewhere that has great structure in place. The Saints are just one competent quarterback play away from making a deep postseason run.

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have to show up on this list because there is no guarantee Wilson is leaving. It may come down to him or Carroll, if the organization has to determine who is the more important of the two.

Seattle can commit to adding talent around Wilson and actually take his input on the offense and the roster. If they do that, and everyone can put egos aside, there is no reason to break up a great partnership.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Post Week 4, Russell Wilson has 7 TDs, 6 INTs. In the first 3 games back from the injury the Seahawks just needed him to produce offensively a little bit & they'd still be alive for the postseason. ... A lot of this disappointing season falls on Russ." — @getnickwright "Post Week 4, Russell Wilson has 7 TDs, 6 INTs. In the first 3 games back from the injury the Seahawks just needed him to produce offensively a little bit & they'd still be alive for the postseason. ... A lot of this disappointing season falls on Russ." — @getnickwright https://t.co/AFv0LMSswr

The Seahawks have been so dominant that a losing season feels like a nightmare. But that is a normal occurrence for most NFL teams, and both sides can regroup, instead of resetting.

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

#1 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are on every single list for a team seeking a new quarterback in 2022. John Elway and the Denver front office brought in Peyton Manning and have been trying to find the next answer under center since he retired.

Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater have done nothing to prove they deserve the long-term job. Even if they had done that, the Broncos would take Wilson in a heartbeat. That is true for Wilson and a number of other veterans who could be available this offseason.

Wilson would immediately be paired up with a dynamic receiving corps, featuring Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick. The Broncos have clearly built up this position group in anticipation of luring in a top quarterback. If it lands them Wilson, all the questions at quarterback in 2021 won't matter as Denver begins their chase for a Super Bowl.

