NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson and Seahawks' relationship reaching an end

Russell Wilson's contract talks and possible trade moves will make the news once the regular season ends in a couple of weeks. The Seattle Seahawks have had an abysmal campaign and will miss out on the playoffs this season. That leaves fans with one big question: Will Russell Wilson leave the Seahawks in 2022?

According to NFL analyst, Wilson would force a trade to start a new chapter elsewhere. The relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end, per Jason La Canfora. The Seahawks are pushing for a rebuild, while Wilson is evaluating all possible trade destinations.

Russell Wilson and Seattle Seahawks headed for a divorce

There were reports at the start of the season suggesting that Wilson was open to a trade last offseason, but he later denied the claims and said:

"There was a lot of people, there was a whole thing saying I requested a trade, and that's just not true. I didn't request a trade. Everything kind of started from there. Obviously, tons of teams were calling and I think that the reality was I didn't want to go anywhere else, I wanted to play in Seattle. But if I had to go somewhere, these are the teams I would go to or consider. At the end of the day I have a no-trade clause, right?"

Cut to 2021 regular season, a blockbuster trade is on the cards, especially when both parties have expressed their issues publicly. Jason's report also stated that ownership is not pleased with the direction the franchise is heading towards.

Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal i doubt Russell Wilson’s performance over his last 20 starts will impact his trade value but it probably should i doubt Russell Wilson’s performance over his last 20 starts will impact his trade value but it probably should

NFC West champions last year, the Seahawks are placed 4th in their division with a dismal 5-10 record this season. Seattle's struggles aren't entirely down to their franchise quarterback, after all. Wilson missed three games this season due to a finger injury and possibly rushed on his return to the field.

Wilson has two years left on his contract and any extension talks with the Seahawks look unlikely at the moment. There has been no progress despite discussing the issues with the team at length in the offseason. The franchise is in dire need of offensive weapons with or without Wilson as they prepare for a rebuild come 2022.

The latest results have reportedly forced the owners to push for significant changes in Seattle. On Sunday, the Seahawks dropped their 10th game this season, losing 25-24 to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. Interestingly, Wilson made a blunder during the game, which head coach Pete Carroll was certain to address at media availability.

Gregg Bell @gbellseattle Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson taking a sack on 3rd down from CHI 8 in 4Q with Seahawks up 7, just before Myers missed 39-yard field goal: “We’ve got to get rid of the ball. We can’t take a sack there.” @thenewstribune Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson taking a sack on 3rd down from CHI 8 in 4Q with Seahawks up 7, just before Myers missed 39-yard field goal: “We’ve got to get rid of the ball. We can’t take a sack there.” @thenewstribune https://t.co/v8EgskDW2f

Carroll was critical of Wilson taking a sack. He said:

“That’s a situation right there that did give them a chance to shift it and the momentum of it. In that situation, that third down in field goal range to go up by 10, we gotta get rid of the football. We can’t take [a] sack there, and we gotta look at what happened on that play again."

“But that’s what I’m talking about," Carroll continued, "and I got to get that done. I got to get him [Wilson] to execute that way. I got to get Russ to pull that off. I got to get the coaches to make sure we reminded him well enough so that that didn’t happen. That’s [when] you sail it out of the endzone right there, kick the field goal. I don’t know what yard line we’re on but yeah. I mean, so as short as you can get on a field goal so that’s as makable as it can be."

Despite the inconsistent performances, a host of NFL teams would be interested in Wilson. But it will be interesting to see where he lands in 2022. The versatile quarterback is expected to be in huge demand with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints as potential destinations.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar