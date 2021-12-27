Russell Wilson criticized heavily by Pete Carroll after Seahawks' below-par performance

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have had a dismal 2021-2022 NFL season, to say the least.

Just last season, the team won the NFC West and hosted a playoff game in which they lost to the Rams 30-20. But things can quickly change in the National Football League.

On Sunday, the Seahawks lost to the lowly Chicago Bears by a score of 25-24 after leading by 10 points in the third quarter. During the game, there was a key blunder by Russell Wilson, which head coach Pete Carroll was certain to address after the game.

Gregg Bell @gbellseattle Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson taking a sack on 3rd down from CHI 8 in 4Q with Seahawks up 7, just before Myers missed 39-yard field goal: “We’ve got to get rid of the ball. We can’t take a sack there.” @thenewstribune Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson taking a sack on 3rd down from CHI 8 in 4Q with Seahawks up 7, just before Myers missed 39-yard field goal: “We’ve got to get rid of the ball. We can’t take a sack there.” @thenewstribune https://t.co/v8EgskDW2f

Russell Wilson's blunder costs Seahawks precious lead

With 7:18 remaining in Sunday's game, Russell Wilson took a sack on third down while driving into the Bears' territory. The sack forced Seahawks kicker Jason Myers to attempt a 39-yard field goal, which he missed.

If the kick had been successful, the Seahawks would have held a 10-point lead along with the likely momentum. Instead, the momentum switched over to Chicago and they ended up driving to eventually score the game-winning touchdown.

After the game, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made some rather scathing comments about his star quarterback taking a critical sack:

“That’s a situation right there that did give them a chance to shift it and the momentum of it. In that situation, that third down in field goal range to go up by 10, we gotta get rid of the football. We can’t take [a] sack there, and we gotta look at what happened on that play again."

“But that’s what I’m talking about," Carroll continued, "and I got to get that done. I got to get him [Wilson] to execute that way. I got to get Russ to pull that off. I got to get the coaches to make sure we reminded him well enough so that that didn’t happen. That’s [when] you sail it out of the endzone right there, kick the field goal. I don’t know what yard line we’re on but yeah. I mean, so as short as you can get on a field goal so that’s as makable as it can be."

“Now, we got to hit the field goal too, but that’s part of the thinking and the mentality that we practiced that stuff all the time and we just didn’t do it. And that was a clear situation where we gave them an opportunity to get some momentum from us,” Carroll finished.

If the playoffs were to begin today, the other three teams in the NFC West division, the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals, would each be locked in.

The Seahawks have a lot of work to do, and it may begin with a fresh (upcoming) spring cleaning to rid themselves of perhaps Russell Wilson as well as Pete Carroll.

