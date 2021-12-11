Watch: Russell Wilson addresses rumors of him waveing his no trade clause for Broncos and two other NFL teams

Russell Wilson's 2021-2022 NFL season has not gone quite the way he planned during the preseason.

After finishing the previous year at a record of 12-4 (2020 was a COVID season which saw changes to the lengths of schedules for some teams), the Seattle Seahawks were poised to possibly make a strong push for the playoffs this year.

But the offseason brought a bit of drama as the typically stoic Wilson made waves when his agent named four teams that Wilson would like to be traded to if he were "hypothetically" traded (wink, wink, nudge, nudge).

Wilson himself came out to dispel that rumor, but now a second similar rumor is beginning to make waves, once again, in the NFL.

The rumor mill, once again, gained traction as word spread that Russell Wilson would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints or the New York Giants.

During a recent press conference, Wilson addressed the rumors.

"I did see it cause somebody sent it to me. That’s not in my head right now at all. I didn’t say that. I’m focused on what we’re doing here. Obviously I love Seattle. This is a place that I’ve loved every day, every moment."

Wilson reiterated that this was a "non-story," and although he denied the rumors, he did not exactly shoot the rumors down, and he proceeded to state throughout the interview that topics, such as these, are for after the season.

The Seahawks had grand plans for 2021-2022

Those plans came crashing down once Wilson suffered a severely dislocated middle finger during a Week 5 loss to the division rival Los Angeles Rams. Wilson was forced to miss several games and did not return until the latter part of the season.

While Wilson was out, his fellow NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams, continued to win games to gain a rather comfortable lead in the division.

Once Wilson had the pin removed from his finger, he was ready to return to the lineup, but now the Seahawks were playing catch-up.

Although it's highly likely the Seahawks won't make it to the playoffs this year, their primary focus should be on trying to retain their franchise quarterback.

