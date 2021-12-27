Aaron Rodgers' record-breaking TD ball had a huge error 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went 24 of 34 for 202 passing yards and three touchdown passes in their 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns. Rodgers entered the game tied with Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes in Packers history with 442.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky Aaron Rodgers on TD No. 443: “To throw 443 on ‘Double stick’ — one of the first concepts I learned as a rookie was pretty cool. To break the record on a simple play like that — a staple of the West coast offense — was pretty cool.” Aaron Rodgers on TD No. 443: “To throw 443 on ‘Double stick’ — one of the first concepts I learned as a rookie was pretty cool. To break the record on a simple play like that — a staple of the West coast offense — was pretty cool.” https://t.co/9lFfXarjEE

Towards the end of the first quarter, Rodgers threw an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard and broke the touchdown record.

It came during a week 17 win in 2007 versus the Lions at home. Favre to Bubba Franks.



14 years later, Aaron Rodgers has a chance to break Favre’s record at Lambeau Field… on Christmas Day…. and hold the franchise record. Here’s Brett Favre’s 442nd TD pass with the #Packers It came during a week 17 win in 2007 versus the Lions at home. Favre to Bubba Franks.14 years later, Aaron Rodgers has a chance to break Favre’s record at Lambeau Field… on Christmas Day…. and hold the franchise record. Here’s Brett Favre’s 442nd TD pass with the #Packers.It came during a week 17 win in 2007 versus the Lions at home. Favre to Bubba Franks.14 years later, Aaron Rodgers has a chance to break Favre’s record at Lambeau Field… on Christmas Day…. and hold the franchise record. https://t.co/ffYEDg0XQE

To commemorate the historic moment, the NFL had a sticker placed on the ball that broke the record. However, there was one problem with the sticker: the sticker said 433, not 443.

Shannon The Dude @ShannonTheDude One small problem… that commemorative ball says 433, not 443 for Rodgers record-breaking touchdown pass. One small problem… that commemorative ball says 433, not 443 for Rodgers record-breaking touchdown pass. https://t.co/kgMgXWDd3O

After the record-breaking catch, Lazard gave the ball to the Packers quarterback. The football will not be going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame or even with the new TD record holder.

Per the broadcast on FOX, the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback will be sending the record ball to the 11-year-old grandson of Favre, Parker.

The leading NFL announcer team on the network, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, mentioned during the game:

“Believe it or not, this keepsake and career touchdown pass number 443 is going to Brett Favre’s grandson, Parker, if you can believe that. And if Parker’s anything like Papa, he’ll be out there throwing it in the yard next week.”

This season for the Packers, the three-time All-Pro now has 33 touchdown passes with four interceptions and 3,689 passing yards.

Aaron Rodgers and His Career in Green Bay

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The first-round pick of the Packers (24th overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft now has 445 career touchdown passes for Green Bay. He ranks second in franchise history in passing yards with 54,934 yards, while Favre is the all-time leader with 61,655 passing yards.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell Two scouting reports on Aaron Rodgers, who just passed Brett Favre on the all-time Packers QB TD list, before the 2005 NFL Draft Two scouting reports on Aaron Rodgers, who just passed Brett Favre on the all-time Packers QB TD list, before the 2005 NFL Draft https://t.co/j8kSma8m7u

Rodgers has played in 211 games for the Packers, which is second to Favre’s 255 games. When looking at his touchdown-to-interception ratio, Rodgers sits at 4.78 ranks him first in Green Bay history. No other quarterback has a ratio of even two in the team’s history, as the closest is Favre with a 1.55 ratio.

Said from his first TD to Greg Jennings, to Brett Favre's message, "that was really cool." #Packers Aaron Rodgers said he got teary-eyed on the bench seeing the tribute following his 443rd record-breaking TD.Said from his first TD to Greg Jennings, to Brett Favre's message, "that was really cool." #Packers Aaron Rodgers said he got teary-eyed on the bench seeing the tribute following his 443rd record-breaking TD.Said from his first TD to Greg Jennings, to Brett Favre's message, "that was really cool."

The MVP of Super Bowl XLV (45) has the Packers heading to the playoffs as they have already clinched the NFC North with a 12-3 record. He has 21 playoff starts for the team, which is second to Favre’s 22 games.

