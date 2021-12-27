Aaron Rodgers' record-breaking TD ball had a huge error 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went 24 of 34 for 202 passing yards and three touchdown passes in their 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns. Rodgers entered the game tied with Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes in Packers history with 442.
Towards the end of the first quarter, Rodgers threw an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard and broke the touchdown record.
To commemorate the historic moment, the NFL had a sticker placed on the ball that broke the record. However, there was one problem with the sticker: the sticker said 433, not 443.
After the record-breaking catch, Lazard gave the ball to the Packers quarterback. The football will not be going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame or even with the new TD record holder.
Per the broadcast on FOX, the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback will be sending the record ball to the 11-year-old grandson of Favre, Parker.
The leading NFL announcer team on the network, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, mentioned during the game:
“Believe it or not, this keepsake and career touchdown pass number 443 is going to Brett Favre’s grandson, Parker, if you can believe that. And if Parker’s anything like Papa, he’ll be out there throwing it in the yard next week.”
This season for the Packers, the three-time All-Pro now has 33 touchdown passes with four interceptions and 3,689 passing yards.
Aaron Rodgers and His Career in Green Bay
The first-round pick of the Packers (24th overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft now has 445 career touchdown passes for Green Bay. He ranks second in franchise history in passing yards with 54,934 yards, while Favre is the all-time leader with 61,655 passing yards.
Rodgers has played in 211 games for the Packers, which is second to Favre’s 255 games. When looking at his touchdown-to-interception ratio, Rodgers sits at 4.78 ranks him first in Green Bay history. No other quarterback has a ratio of even two in the team’s history, as the closest is Favre with a 1.55 ratio.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The MVP of Super Bowl XLV (45) has the Packers heading to the playoffs as they have already clinched the NFC North with a 12-3 record. He has 21 playoff starts for the team, which is second to Favre’s 22 games.
Q. Will Aaron Rodgers finish his career with the Packers?
Yes
No